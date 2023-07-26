There’s A Lot You Don’t Know About The US Space Force: Big Take Podcast

In 2019, then-President Trump signed legislation creating the first new armed service since 1947, the US Space Force. Since then, we haven’t heard much other than quips about their uniforms, jokes about “Space Cadets” and a Netflix show starring Steve Carell that poked fun at the idea.

But, as the nearly $900 billion Defense spending bill is working its way through the Congress, which includes a $30 billion request for Space Force, it got us thinking: what is this newest and smallest military branch up to? What is their mission and how are they tackling it?

To find out, Wes went to the Pentagon to sit down with General David Thompson, the Vice Chief of Space Operations for the US Space Force. He shares some details about the division’s work on satellite constellations, operating the GPS systems we all take for granted, and keeping a watchful eye on the domain 50+ miles above the Earth’s surface.

Bloomberg cybersecurity reporter Katrina Manson shares her experience visiting Space Command out in Colorado, and the importance of the US keeping a watch on its adversaries in zero gravity.

