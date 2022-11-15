(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Terminal.

As people in the northern hemisphere are bracing for a long cold winter, here at the Big Take podcast we’re talking about...heat. When it’s not warm outside, it’s easy to forget that the Earth is getting hotter in the colder months, too.

Just like hurricanes or wildfires, heat waves from climate change are becoming more extreme and deadlier. This past summer India struggled with temperatures over 40C (104F). It was so hot dehydrated birds were falling from the sky and workers risked their lives to do their jobs outside. Hundreds of people in the UK died during the summer heatwave. Scientists in the US predict the Midwest and South will become part of an “extreme heat belt” in just a few decades.

The heat’s not going away, so some cities have created a new job — heat officers — to help figure out how to live on a warming planet. So far just a few places have them. On this episode we talk to officers in Los Angeles and Miami about what it means to prepare for heatwaves now and in the future.

Linda Poon with Bloomberg’s CityLab also joins this episode to explain why extreme heat has become top of mind, regardless of the season.

