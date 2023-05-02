(Bloomberg) -- There’s an “omega block'' stuck over North America, according to AccuWeather Inc. An omega block gets its name because the jet stream looks like the Greek letter omega. (Imagine an upside down U with floppy feet.)

What the block is doing is keeping the US Great Plains and Canada — from Texas to Saskatchewan — sunny, dry and warm-ish. But that’s what’s under the dome of the omega. Out on the tails, it is a different matter. In Minnesota and Iowa the dry air and wind associated with all of this has raised the risk of wildfires. Red flag warnings are posted for both states.

San Francisco will have rain today, tomorrow and the day after. Across the continent in New York it will also be rainy for the next three days. In Marquette, Michigan, also outside the protective blob, it is going to snow. There is even a chance parts of the highest points in West Virginia and elsewhere in the Appalachian Mountains could get some snow too.

It's “a massive atmospheric traffic jam,” AccuWeather said.

In other weather news today:

Nordics: The Nordic region will get another bout of winter weather later this week.

Ivory Coast: Farmers in Ivory Coast, the world’s leading cocoa grower, are concerned the mid-crop harvest will be hampered by heavy rains and flooding.

El Niño: Early indicators of a potential El Nino weather pattern are showing up, with both inflationary and disinflationary commodity price moves.

India: No heat waves are expected in India over the next five days and rains are likely in most parts of the country, according to the India Meteorological Department.

