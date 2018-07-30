(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Don’t just blame weakening device demand for Samsung Electronics Co. posting a drop in net income and missing analysts’ estimates.

While smartphone sales fell by more than 20 percent in the latest quarter, ended June 30, chip demand rose while executives also trimmed corporate sales, general and administration (or SG&A) expenses by 15 percent. The result was a 6 percent advance in operating profit. Both the chip and consumer-electronics divisions posted higher operating income, while the IT and mobile divisions saw slimmer profit.

Despite the improvement in operating profit, second-quarter net income of 11.04 trillion won ($10 billion) was a whisker below last year’s 11.05 trillion won and short of the 11.6 trillion won average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Blame the taxman for the disconnect. The South Korean giant’s tax bill was around 28.3 percent of pretax net income, five percentage points higher than a year earlier and the biggest chunk since the fourth quarter of 2013. In fact, I calculate that it’s the second-highest tax rate in more than a decade.

Had Samsung paid the same tax rate as the June quarter of 2017, net income would have climbed almost 7 percent to the second-highest level in company history.

While Samsung may be the strongest name in memory chips, displays and phones, there's no beating the reality of taxation. As investors slice and dice each of Samsung’s divisions for clues to the future, they’ll need to keep an eye on this equally powerful swing factor.

To contact the author of this story: Tim Culpan at tculpan1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Paul Sillitoe at psillitoe@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Tim Culpan is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. He previously covered technology for Bloomberg News.

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.