(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Three-quarters of all venture-funded startups are in or near Silicon Valley, New York City or Boston. That leaves plenty of opportunities in the rest of the country. That's where David Hall, this week's guest on Masters in Business, comes in.

Hall is a partner at Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, where he is responsible for investment sourcing, execution and oversight for Revolution portfolio companies. The fund is designed to address this geographical/financial gap. It enjoys backing from the likes of Jim Barksdale, Jeff Bezos, Tory Burch, Steve Case, Ray Dalio, John Doerr, Henry Kravis, Sean Parker, Eric Schmidt and Meg Whitman among others.

Hall discussed why focusing on the areas outside of the coastal urban centers is so promising: not only are costs are lower, but there's talent out there just waiting to be discovered.

