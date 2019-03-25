Theresa May is braced to lose control over the Brexit process after conceding she doesn’t have the votes to get her unpopular divorce agreement ratified in Britain’s Parliament.

Politicians are due to vote Monday night on a move to strip power away from May over what happens next, and the prime minister’s team expect her to lose that battle.

Defeat would pave the way for members of Parliament to demand she pursues radical Plan B options, potentially including a second referendum, keeping the U.K. in the EU’s customs union, or even canceling Brexit.

In Brussels, EU officials looking at the continuing deadlock in Parliament stepped up their contingency preparations for the failure of the talks. The European Commission put out a statement saying that a no-deal departure is “increasingly likely.”

May’s latest battle with Parliament comes as the fate of Brexit appears still to be torn between two extreme outcomes: a catastrophic breakdown in negotiations resulting in a no-deal split; and a long delay lasting many months or even years, during which time the divorce could be called off.

Britain had been due to leave the EU on Friday March 29. But at last Thursday’s summit, European leaders agreed to delay the exit to give May until April 12 to try to get her deal passed. It has already been rejected overwhelmingly in two votes in the House of Commons.

“It is with great regret that I have had to conclude that as things stand there is still not sufficient support in the House to bring back the deal for a third meaningful vote,” May said in a statement to Parliament on Monday.

She’s still aiming to build support for her agreement so she can put it to a vote later this week, as the EU has demanded. But the prospects of success seem remote.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the hardline-Brexit supporting European Research Group of Tory MPs, offered May a glimmer of hope when he said he would be prepared to back her deal if Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party gave its blessing.

But Rees-Mogg’s comments, made to a meeting of the group in Westminster on Monday evening, according to a person in the room, depend on a big shift by the DUP. The party’s Brexit spokesman, Sammy Wilson, was scathing to the prime minister in the Commons, accusing her of using Northern Ireland as an “excuse” and the focus of “scare tactics” to get her deal through.

May’s statement on Monday came after she fought off a half-formed attempt to oust her. At a cabinet meeting on Monday, no ministers followed through on their reported threat to demand she set a date for her own departure.

Despite shoring up her own position a little, May still faces another humiliation when Parliament votes on Monday evening. The key proposal that the House of Commons will vote on will allow rank-and-file politicians to take control over Parliament’s agenda for a single day on Wednesday.

More than 100 lawmakers have put their name to the amendment, put forward by Conservative former minister Oliver Letwin. It would allow lawmakers to express support for different options ranging from a second referendum to a customs union with the EU and even scrapping Brexit. Known as “indicative votes," the ballot isn’t binding, but could present a way out of the impasse.

The prime minister is refusing to promise to deliver whatever members of Parliament vote for. She says she can’t guarantee to follow through on a choice that she hasn’t yet seen.

May has also warned that if Parliament seizes control over the agenda in this way, there will be far-reaching consequences for the way the U.K. is governed. Others in her team suggest a general election could be the only way out of the impasse, if the Commons calls for a solution that the Conservative government fundamentally opposes.