(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May is holding one-to-one talks with her Cabinet ministers in an attempt to win their support for her Brexit plan after surprising them with a new proposal for a customs deal with the European Union, people familiar with the matter said.

May’s efforts to unite her top team come ahead of a crucial meeting of her Cabinet at her country estate on Friday, when ministers are due to agree Britain’s blueprint for its future relationship with the EU. Pro- and anti-Brexit ministers have been split over how closely to stick to the EU’s trade regime, leaving negotiations with Brussels stalled.

Ministers have been fighting over two possible options for how customs should work after the divorce. Now a third way has been found, a government official confirmed on Monday.

Other people familiar with the discussions said Brexit-backing Cabinet ministers had no idea that May was proposing a third customs arrangement and were said to be seeking assurances from the prime minister that she’s not going to dash their hopes for a clean break from the EU.

According to reports, May’s team have been warned there are effectively only six weeks left for meaningful negotiations with the EU ahead of the October summit when the final Brexit deal and future trade framework are due to be signed off. Talks on the free trade accord that the U.K. wants with the EU haven’t even started -- because May hasn’t given the EU enough detail on what she wants.

Brexit campaigners like Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Trade Secretary Liam Fox and Michael Gove, the environment secretary, objected to May’s preferred option for a close customs “partnership” with the EU. They feared it would bind Britain too closely to the EU tariff regime and thereby limit the country’s freedom to strike trade deals with the rest of the world.

The other option -- a streamlined arrangement known as “maximum facilitation” -- would use technology and trusted trader schemes to minimize the need for goods checks at the border. This is critical because both the U.K. and the EU have committed to ensuring no hard border is erected at the land frontier with Ireland.

The EU had reservations about both options.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tim Ross in Brussels at tross54@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Emma Ross-Thomas

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.