(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May will face sustained questions about her Brexit strategy in both public and private meetings Wednesday, as she begins to run out of possible moves.

As well as her weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session at midday London time, she will have a further 90-minute hearing in front of parliamentary committee chairs at 3 p.m., and at some point in the afternoon is due to meet selected members of her cabinet to discuss where things go next.

Talks with Jeremy Corbyn’s opposition Labour Party about whether there is a compromise that both sides can support have now been going for a month, without a breakthrough. A person familiar with May’s thinking said Tuesday that she wants a conclusion one way or the other next week.

Although the European Union has given May until the end of October to come up with a solution, elections to the European Parliament later this month are likely to be disastrous for her Conservative Party. Although it is probably too late to pass all the legislation necessary to leave before they happen, the government could still get to a point where the U.K. was clearly on its way to leaving by polling day, and potentially out before the EU parliament sits.

‘Need a Majority’

May, who doesn’t have a majority in the U.K. Parliament, has repeatedly failed to get all of her Conservative Party to support her deal. With no sign that people on her side are moving in her direction, she’s being forced to look elsewhere for votes.

Channel 4 News reported Tuesday evening that May is preparing to offer Corbyn most of what Labour wants on Brexit, in the hope that the opposition leader will also see the advantage of getting the issue dealt with. Education Secretary Damian Hinds told reporters Tuesday that voters were expressing frustration that things were stuck.

“It’s a reality of parliamentary democracy that to do things you need a majority voting in favor,” he said. “I share the sentiment of wanting to get on with things. People do want us to move forward. But we need to have that stable majority to do so.”

But Trade Secretary Liam Fox, speaking at the same event, offered a remark that shows how difficult it is for May to make concessions. “I don’t mind talking to the Labour Party, I’m just not willing to vote with them against Brexit,” he said. That could be a warning against moving to a customs union, which many Tories say would mean the U.K. hadn’t really left the EU.

Even if May makes the offer to Labour, it’s far from clear how many votes Corbyn could deliver. He has already been forced by Labour MPs to accept the possibility of another referendum on Brexit, though on Tuesday Labour’s ruling body agreed it should only be a last resort. The party’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, has repeatedly warned that the only way to be sure of getting lots of Labour MPs to back a deal is to promise such a referendum.

Without such an offer, May would be asking Corbyn to vote with her for something that most of his party’s activists oppose, while many of his MPs, with whom he has a difficult relationship, were voting against.

