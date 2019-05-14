(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May is planning to put her Brexit deal back to Parliament in the form of a draft law in early June as she battles to deliver the U.K.’s divorce from the European Union, according to people familiar with the matter.

The premier’s most senior ministers discussed the stalled negotiations with the opposition Labour Party on Britain’s exit from the bloc during a three-hour meeting in her London offices on Tuesday.

They decided that the talks should continue but the so-called Withdrawal Agreement Bill -- which puts the terms of the exit accord into law -- must be passed by Parliament before politicians break up for a long summer recess, expected in late July.

According to two people familiar with the discussions, the prime minister is aiming to put her deal to the House of Commons in the first week of June, when politicians return from an 11-day break. That will give members of Parliament the chance to debate and vote on the terms of the divorce.

The Commons has already rejected the deal May negotiated with the EU three times and she’s now seeking changes to win the support of the main opposition Labour Party.

