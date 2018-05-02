Theresa May’s inner Brexit Cabinet broke up without agreement on the kind of customs arrangement it wants with the European Union after the split, with ministers telling officials to go and do more work on both the options under consideration.

The level of division at the top of government was clear as, within an hour of the meeting ending, different parts of the government gave conflicting accounts of what had happened. While one person familiar with the meeting said that ministers had split six-five against the “customs partnership” proposed by May’s office, another rejected that, saying there had been no vote, and that if there had been, it wouldn’t have gone that way.

What was clear was that the prime minister had reiterated that she wants Britain to leave the EU’s customs union. One of those who spoke, on condition of anonymity, about the meeting, said there had been agreement that there were problems with both of the models under consideration. Another said that those pushing for maximum distance from the EU believed they’d seen off the prime minister’s plan for a closer, and more complicated relationship.

--With assistance from Kitty Donaldson .