(Bloomberg) -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the maker of diagnostic equipment, is considering a purchase of molecular testing firm Qiagen NV in what could become one of its biggest-ever acquisitions, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Thermo Fisher has approached the Dutch company about a potential deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Qiagen, which is listed in New York and Frankfurt, has a market value of about $7.3 billion.

There’s no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction, and other bidders for Qiagen could emerge, the people said.

Qiagen’s American depositary receipts rose 10% to $35.51 at 3:59 p.m. in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about $8 billion. Thermo Fisher’s shares were trading up 1.4% to $300.18, valuing it at more than $120 billion.

The potential transaction could become one of Thermo Fisher’s largest purchases, surpassing its $5 billion takeover of drug-ingredient maker Patheon NV in 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its largest acquisition was its $15 billion purchase of Life Technologies Corp. in 2014, the data shows.

Deal Pipeline

Thermo Fisher Chief Executive Officer Marc Casper told analysts last month he feels “great” about the company’s mergers and acquisitions pipeline, which “continues to be very active.”

Representatives for Thermo Fisher, based in Waltham, Massachusetts, couldn’t immediately comment. Representatives for Qiagen didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment after business hours in the Netherlands.

Qiagen CEO Peer Schatz announced last month that he will step down after 27 years at the company, saying it’s time to bring in new leadership. Senior Vice President Thierry Bernard will act as interim CEO until a permanent successor is found. The company also cut its quarterly estimate for sales growth, sending its shares plunging the most in 17 years.

Top medical device makers have the capacity to take on additional debt to finance acquisitions, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Last year, Thermo Fisher rival Medtronic Plc agreed to buy the shares it doesn’t already own in Mazor Robotics Ltd. in a deal valuing the company at about $1.6 billion.

