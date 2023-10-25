(Bloomberg) -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has erased more than $12 billion from its market value so far this week as a growth slump in China and slowing demand from drug makers hit the laboratory tools maker.

Shares of the company dropped 5.5%, the biggest one-day decline since November 2020, after the firm — which earns roughly a tenth of its revenue from China — cut its profit outlook for the second time this year. Rival testing and equipment companies also fell.

“Put simply, the macro remains challenging,” Andrew Cooper, an analyst at Raymond James wrote in a note to clients, adding expectations had already been reined in after the prior forecast cut.

The company now expects adjusted earnings of $21.50 per share for 2023, down from prior expectations of $22.28 to $22.72 and trailing the average of $22.28 from 24 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Thermo and life science companies in the S&P 1500 have been left out of the broader market gains this year, with the sector falling more than 20%. Tool-makers, which get most of their revenue selling lab equipment and supplies that drug developers use to research, discover and produce new treatments, have been hit hard by a slump in the health-care sector.

Customers in the early-stage biotech sector have been hard hit by a rotation away from risky assets and rising rates that eat into cash reserves. Pharmaceutical firms have warned that looming price cuts from the Inflation Reduction Act might affect R&D priorities. Companies once flush with cash from Covid-19 products have also been forced to cut research spending. Pfizer Inc., for example, announced $3.5 billion in cost cuts earlier this month after demand for its Covid products shriveled, with the company-wide reductions being split between R&D and layoffs.

“We’re already seeing the impact within our companies in terms of their R&D priorities,” said Stephen Ubl, the chief executive officer of PhRMA, a trade group that represents companies like Pfizer. “We talked to leading cancer centers, patient organizations, and providers that are very concerned about the trials that are not being commenced and programs that are being shelled.”

Thermo Fisher’s stock has peeled back most of the gains made during the pandemic when the firm was a major supplier of Covid diagnostic test kits as well as lab equipment. Shares have erased more than a third of their value from a December 2021 peak.

Peer Danaher Corporation was also under pressure after reporting its earnings Tuesday, when it flagged softening demand for the fourth quarter.

On balance, analysts remain bullish on Thermo Fisher with 21 rating it the equivalent of a buy, seven recommending holding the stock and none saying sell, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We are hopeful the new range helps find a base amid the noise,” said Raymond James’ Cooper, who rates Thermo Fisher outperform. “And in that same light, we continue to believe this is more temporary than permanent end-market impairment.”

--With assistance from Nacha Cattan and Gerry Smith.

