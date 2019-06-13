These 20 Democrats Have Qualified for the First Presidential Debate

(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic National Committee unveiled the list of candidates who will take part in the first presidential primary debates of the 2020 election.

The debates, set to take place over two nights with 10 candidates on each stage, will take place in Miami on June 26 and 27. The group participating each night will be selected at random with a mix of high-polling and low-polling contenders.

Below are the candidates who have qualified based on the DNC rules.

Joe Biden, former vice president

Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts

Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator from Vermont

Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Indiana, mayor

Kamala Harris, U.S. senator from California

Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. congressman from Texas

Cory Booker, U.S. senator from New Jersey

Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. senator from New York

Michael Bennet, U.S. senator from Colorado

Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator from Minnesota

Tim Ryan, U.S. congressman from Ohio

Eric Swalwell, U.S. congressman from California

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii

Jay Inslee, former Washington governor

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor

John Delaney, former U.S. congressman from Maryland

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Marianne Williamson, spiritual healer

To qualify, the DNC required a threshold of at least 1% support in major polls, or 65,000 individual donations from at least 20 states. If more than 20 candidates qualified under at least one criteria, the DNC would decide who to cut.

The candidates who won’t make the first debate are Montana Governor Steve Bullock; Miramar, Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, Florida; and U.S. Congressman Seth Moulton of Massachusetts.

