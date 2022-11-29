(Bloomberg) -- More Americans than ever support same-sex marriage — yet 36 Republican senators voted against the measure on Tuesday.

The Respect for Marriage Act, which enshrines federal protection for same-sex marriage, advanced 61-36, following a 62-37 procedural vote on Nov. 16. Twelve GOP lawmakers joined a united front of Democrats in supporting the legislation.

The bill was introduced by Democratic Senators Dianne Feinstein of California and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin as well as Maine Republican Susan Collins. It came to the floor after lawmakers passed an amendment that ensures that the measure does not infringe on religious and conscience protections. The measure now goes back to the House for final approval. If it passes there, as expected, President Joe Biden has promised to sign it into law.

Senator Raphael Warnock, who is currently campaigning in the Georgia run-off election, was the only Democrat not to cast a vote. Republican Senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Ben Sasse of Nebraska did not vote either. Sasse did not vote in the procedural vote earlier in November.

Some of the Republican Senators who previously objected to the bill had argued that it was unnecessary, and questioned whether the Supreme Court would ever overturn the 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges that requires states to grant and recognize same-sex marriage. Advocates for LGBTQ rights have increasingly pushed for codifying same-sex marriage rights. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should “reconsider” the Obergefell ruling and others in a concurring opinion filed for the June Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, which established a constitutional right to an abortion.

These are the senators who voted against protecting same-sex marriage at the federal level.

Voted Nay

John Barrasso, Wyoming

Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee

John Boozman, Arkansas

Mike Braun, Indiana

Bill Cassidy, Louisiana

John Cornyn, Texas

Tom Cotton, Arkansas

Kevin Cramer, North Dakota

Mike Crapo, Idaho

Ted Cruz, Texas

Steve Daines, Montana

Deb Fischer, Nebraska

Lindsey Graham, South Carolina

Chuck Grassley, Iowa

Bill Hagerty, Tennessee

Josh Hawley, Missouri

John Hoeven, North Dakota

Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi

Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma

Ron Johnson, Wisconsin

John Kennedy, Louisiana

James Lankford, Oklahoma

Mike Lee, Utah

Roger Marshall, Kansas

Mitch McConnell, Kentucky

Jerry Moran, Kansas

Rand Paul, Kentucky

Jim Risch, Idaho

Mike Rounds, South Dakota

Marco Rubio, Florida

Rick Scott, Florida

Tim Scott, South Carolina

Richard Shelby, Alabama

John Thune, South Dakota

Tommy Tuberville, Alabama

Roger Wicker, Mississippi

