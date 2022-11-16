Nov 16, 2022
These 37 Republicans Voted Against a Bill to Protect Same-Sex Marriage
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect the right of same-sex couples to marry passed by a 62-37 procedural vote in the Senate, with 12 Republicans joining all Democrats.
The legislation, sponsored by Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Tammy Baldwin and Republican Susan Collins, would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act that defined marriage as between a man and a woman under federal law and ensure benefits for all married couple. The previous law was struck down by the 2015 Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which requires all states to grant and recognize same-sex marriages.
Today’s vote is a big win for Democrats concerned that the conservative-leaning Supreme Court might reconsider Obergefell. Some Republicans argued that the bill is unnecessary and raised doubt on whether the Supreme Court would overturn the ruling.
Read More: What the Same-Sex Marriage Bill in Congress Would and Wouldn’t Do
These are the Republicans who voted against the bill.
Voted Nay
- John Barrasso, Wyoming
- Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee
- John Boozman, Arkansas
- Mike Braun, Indiana
- Bill Cassidy, Louisiana
- John Cornyn, Texas
- Tom Cotton, Arkansas
- Kevin Cramer, North Dakota
- Mike Crapo, Idaho
- Ted Cruz, Texas
- Steve Daines, Montana
- Deb Fischer, Nebraska
- Lindsey Graham, South Carolina
- Chuck Grassley, Iowa
- Bill Hagerty, Tennessee
- Josh Hawley, Missouri
- John Hoeven, North Dakota
- Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi
- Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma
- Ron Johnson, Wisconsin
- John Kennedy, Louisiana
- James Lankford, Oklahoma
- Mike Lee, Utah
- Roger Marshall, Kansas
- Mitch McConnell, Kentucky
- Jerry Moran, Kansas
- Rand Paul, Kentucky
- Jim Risch, Idaho
- Mike Rounds, South Dakota
- Marco Rubio, Florida
- Rick Scott, Florida
- Tim Scott, South Carolina
- Richard Shelby, Alabama
- John Thune, South Dakota
- Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania
- Tommy Tuberville, Alabama
- Roger Wicker, Mississippi
Not Voting
- Ben Sasse, Nebraska
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:43
Qatar bans alcohol sales at World Cup stadiums in abrupt u-turn
-
Women making small gains, but still troublingly under-represented in the C-suite
-
5:58
Buy now, pay later holiday shopping spree could lead to financial hangover: Experts
-
0:53
FTX and star backers including Brady, Curry sued by investor
-
6:45
World Cup stock bets include shorting the losers
-
1:55
Apple launches emergency system for people who can't access cell service