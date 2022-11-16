(Bloomberg) -- The Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect the right of same-sex couples to marry passed by a 62-37 procedural vote in the Senate, with 12 Republicans joining all Democrats.

The legislation, sponsored by Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Tammy Baldwin and Republican Susan Collins, would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act that defined marriage as between a man and a woman under federal law and ensure benefits for all married couple. The previous law was struck down by the 2015 Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which requires all states to grant and recognize same-sex marriages.

Today’s vote is a big win for Democrats concerned that the conservative-leaning Supreme Court might reconsider Obergefell. Some Republicans argued that the bill is unnecessary and raised doubt on whether the Supreme Court would overturn the ruling.

Read More: What the Same-Sex Marriage Bill in Congress Would and Wouldn’t Do

These are the Republicans who voted against the bill.

Voted Nay

John Barrasso, Wyoming

Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee

John Boozman, Arkansas

Mike Braun, Indiana

Bill Cassidy, Louisiana

John Cornyn, Texas

Tom Cotton, Arkansas

Kevin Cramer, North Dakota

Mike Crapo, Idaho

Ted Cruz, Texas

Steve Daines, Montana

Deb Fischer, Nebraska

Lindsey Graham, South Carolina

Chuck Grassley, Iowa

Bill Hagerty, Tennessee

Josh Hawley, Missouri

John Hoeven, North Dakota

Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi

Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma

Ron Johnson, Wisconsin

John Kennedy, Louisiana

James Lankford, Oklahoma

Mike Lee, Utah

Roger Marshall, Kansas

Mitch McConnell, Kentucky

Jerry Moran, Kansas

Rand Paul, Kentucky

Jim Risch, Idaho

Mike Rounds, South Dakota

Marco Rubio, Florida

Rick Scott, Florida

Tim Scott, South Carolina

Richard Shelby, Alabama

John Thune, South Dakota

Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania

Tommy Tuberville, Alabama

Roger Wicker, Mississippi

Not Voting

Ben Sasse, Nebraska

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.