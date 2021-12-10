(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan just lost another diplomatic ally and the 14 it has left only account for 0.2% of global gross domestic product, according to calculations based on World Bank data. Nicaragua cut ties with Taipei and recognized Beijing on Friday as China campaigns to isolate the democratic island it considers a breakaway province. Taiwan’s most economically powerful diplomatic partner is Guatemala, which had Central America’s largest GDP of $77.6 billion in 2020, according to the World Bank. China’s economy that year amounted to $14.7 trillion.

