These are Canada's top places to work in 2019, according to Glassdoor

Recruiting website Glassdoor has released its annual ranking of Canada’s top employers, and this year software companies are taking home much of the hardware.

The list ranks businesses in Canada with more than 1,000 employees based on workers’ ratings and reviews of their jobs, work environments and their employers.

Microsoft tops Glassdoor’s 11th annual Employee Choice Awards with a 4.5 rating out of 5.

One Microsoft employee touted the Redmond, Wash.-based technology giant’s “amazing benefits” and “fun work environment,” while another said they enjoy the “on-the-job time devoted to ongoing learning and global hack events.”

Mississauga, Ont.-based cloud computing company PointClickCare and German software firm SAP SE rounded out Glassdoor’s top three companies to work for in Canada.

“In today’s tight labour market, job seekers are in the driver’s seat when it comes to deciding where to work and they want to know the inner workings of a company before accepting a new job,” Glassdoor Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain said in a release.

Some of the recurring praises among workers from the top 25 businesses included great benefits, flexible work hours and opportunities for professional growth.

Over the past four years, video game maker Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Starbucks Corp., Apple Inc. and Ceridian HCM Inc. have consistently ranked among Glassdoor’s list of best places to work in Canada.

Keg Restaurants is a newcomer to the 2019 list, claiming the No. 4 spot. Retailers Best Buy Co. Inc. and Home Depot Inc. also made their debut, in 19th and 25th place, respectively.

Here’s a complete list of the top 25 companies to work for in 2019, according to Glassdoor:

1. Microsoft (4.5 rating)

2. PointClickCare (4.5 rating)

3. SAP (4.4 rating)

4. Keg Restaurants (4.4 rating)

5. Ubisoft (4.4 rating)

6. Shopify (4.4 rating)

7. Randstad (4.4 rating)

8. Fortinet (4.3 rating)

9. Intact (4.3 rating)

10. Starbucks (4.3 rating)

11. Electronic Arts (4.3 rating)

12. RBC (4.3 rating)

13. Apple (4.3 rating)

14. SickKids (4.3 rating)

15. University Health Network (4.3 rating)

16. Telus (4.3 rating)

17. Fairmont Hotels & Resorts (4.3 rating)

18. Ikea (4.3 rating)

19. Best Buy (4.3 rating)

20. Ceridian (4.3 rating)

21. PwC (4.2 rating)

22. Shell (4.2 rating)

23. TD Bank (4.2 rating)

24. Edward Jones (4.2 rating)

25. Home Depot (4.2 rating)