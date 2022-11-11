These Are the 20 New Rules China Is Following to Combat Covid

(Bloomberg) -- China is relying on 20 key parameters to guide officials on the ground as it eases the contentious Covid Zero policy.

Released on Friday, the measures detail what officials should be doing on everything from quarantine to testing, representing a sweeping pullback of the country’s punishing pandemic playbook.

The 20 are:

Cut isolation for close contacts to five days at a central facility and three days at home, down from 7+3;

No longer identify the close contacts of close contacts;

People leaving high-risk areas must spend seven days at home, rather than at a centralized quarantine facility;

Remove the “medium” risk category; only homes, workplaces and areas often frequented by someone infected will be deemed high-risk; all other areas are low-risk; high risk areas should mostly be confined to residential units or blocks, and cannot be extended at will;

Workers in high-risk positions exiting closed-loop operations must spend five days at home, down from seven days at home or in a centralized isolation facility;

Remove mass testing in most areas, with citywide tests given only when the source of infection is unknown;

Scrap circuit breaker bans for incoming flights and reduce pre-flight PCR testing to one from two;

Allow closed-loop systems to ease rules for business executives and sports stars;

Set cycle threshold values at less than 35 to diagnose Covid in new arrivals;

Cut quarantine for new arrivals to five days in a hotel and three at home, down from the previous 7+3;

Increase health care resources, including hospital beds;

Promote vaccine usage, especially booster shots for the elderly;

Stockpile medicine and equipment to treat Covid;

Determine the size of the population still at risk for Covid;

React quickly to outbreaks to reduce size and duration needed for pandemic control;

Halt excessive anti-Covid measures imposed by local governments;

Provide adequate supplies and necessary medical care for people in quarantine;

Improve pandemic control measures on school campuses;

Implement pandemic control measures in industrial parks to ensure smooth supply chain operations;

Arrange orderly departures for people who are stranded during lockdowns.

