These Are the 87 Best Restaurants in California Right Now

(Bloomberg) -- California is a little less starry, yet a bit more green, than it was a year ago — at least, in terms of restaurants.

There are now 87 Michelin-starred restaurants around the state; last year there were 89. This year’s list added four Green-star restaurants, which designate places with a notable sustainability focus. The Michelin Guide announced the selections at a ceremony Tuesday at the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland, where the “who’s who” of the California dining scene nibbled on wagyu mousse with crispy seafood and ricotta gnudi with black truffle, a sampling of the 60 varieties of cuisine represented on California’s list.“Californian cuisine is becoming more prominent. Its style and personality are the fruit of California’s creative spirit. Care for the environment and use of seasonal, local ingredients is part of that,” the Michelin Guides' anonymous chief inspector for North America said in a statement. “The cuisine has a Mediterranean feel, and the flavors are inspired by the diversity of the population.”

The most notable restaurant to drop off the list is Manresa. The cult favorite dining room in Silicon Valley closed its doors at the end of last year, cutting the number of three-star places — the top ranking, designated as “exceptional cuisine” — to six. “Three-star restaurant dining is transitioning really hard,” the former chef-owner David Kinch told Bloomberg when he announced he was leaving. “Chefs who were used to having armies of people have had to rethink their operating manual.”

There are still 12 two-star spots (“excellent cuisine”) on the list, the same number as in 2022. And there are 69 one-star (“very good”) restaurants, including six new dining rooms. Among the newcomers is Nari, an inspired Thai restaurant in San Francisco whose name translates from Sanskrit as “woman.” Food blogger-turned-restaurateur Pim Techamuanvivit, who also has the one star Kin Khao, presents dishes like slow-cooked pork chops with nam jim jaew, or chili dipping sauce.

Also new to the one-star family is Valle, in Southern California’s Oceanside, where chef Roberto Alcocer offers a modern Mexican tasting menu with dishes like Borrego Birrioso, which features braised Niman lamb in birria broth, frijoles puercos and corn aligot.

The slightly diminished stars follow a spate of challenging economic news for California. The state’s tech-boosted economy has been impacted by the exodus of firms to other places, such as Austin. Likewise, the implosion of First Republic Bank and collapse of Silicon Valley Bank also have effected the state’s economy.

By comparison, the number of starred dining rooms in New York rose in Michelin’s guide last fall to 73 from 68, including two new two-star restaurants.

Among the Golden State spots that lost their one-star rankings are the bar and taxidermy-focused spot Hatchet Hall in Los Angeles and the Japanese Omakase in San Francisco. Spruce, a longtime fine dining destination in S.F.’s Presidio Heights, also fell off.

Among the Green-star restaurants are Heritage in Long Beach, a new one-star with a seasonally focused menu. California now has 15 Green stars, out of 17 total in North America. (The other two are Blue Hill at Stone Barns, in Tarrytown, N.Y., and the Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Virginia.) “California continues to lead the way in the US in terms of sustainable gastronomy,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of Michelin Guides.

Special awards included Harrison Cheney of Sons & Daughters of San Francisco for Young Chef 2023 and Austin Hennelley of LA based Kato for exceptional cocktails.

Although Los Angeles has become the country’s biggest destination city for high-profile chefs and restaurant groups, like Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura, it didn’t shine in this year’s rankings. No new starred restaurants were named there. San Francisco, meanwhile, had two new one-star spots: Nari, and Aphotic, which boasts a pescatarian menu.

In a head-to-head match up of the cities, San Francisco has 27 starred restaurants this year including three 3-star places and six 2-star, if you include Oakland. Los Angeles proper has 24 starred spots; its highest ranking places are five 2-starred spots.

The list of starred restaurants follows. An asterisk denotes a new entry.

Three Stars

Addison, San DiegoAtelier Crenn, San FranciscoBenu, San FranciscoThe French Laundry, YountvilleQuince, San FranciscoSingle Thread Farms, Healdsburg

Two Stars

Acquerello, San FranciscoBirdsong, San FranciscoCalifornios, San FranciscoCommis, OaklandHarbor House, Wine CountryHayato, Los AngelesLazy Bear, San FranciscoMélisse, Los AngelesN/naka, Los AngelesProvidence, Los AngelesSaison, San FranciscoSushi Ginza Onodera, Los Angeles

One Star

715, Los AngelesAngler SF, San Francisco*Aphotic, San FranciscoAuberge du Soleil, RutherfordAubergine, Monterey*Auro, CalistogaAvery, San FranciscoBarndiva, Wine CountryBell’s, Central CoastCamphor, Los AngelesCaruso’s, Montecito*Chez Noir, Carmel-by-the-SeaChez TJ, Mountain ViewCitrin, Los AngelesCyrus, GeyservilleGary Danko, San FranciscoGucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura, Los AngelesGwen, Los AngelesHana Re, Orange County*Heritage, Long BeachJeune et Jolie, San DiegoKali, Los AngelesKato, Los AngelesKenzo, Wine Country

Kin Khao, San FranciscoThe Kitchen, SacramentoKnife Pleat, Orange CountyLe Comptoir at Bar Crenn, San FranciscoLocalis, SacramentoMadcap, MarinManzke, Los AngelesMaude, Los AngelesMister Jiu’s, San FranciscoMorihiro, Los Angeles*Nari, San FranciscoNiku Steakhouse, San FranciscoNisei, San FranciscoNozawa Bar, Los AngelesO’ by Claude le Tohic, San FranciscoOrsa & Winston, Los AngelesOsito, San FranciscoOsteria Mozza, Los AngelesPasta | Bar, Los AngelesPlumed Horse, SaratogaPress, St. HelenaThe Progress, San FranciscoProtégé, Palo AltoQ Sushi, Los AngelesThe Restaurant at Justin, Paso Robles

San Ho Won, San FranciscoSelby’s, South BayShibumi, Los AngelesShin Sushi, Los AngelesThe Shota, San FranciscoSix Test Kitchen, Central CoastSoichi, San DiegoSons & Daughters, San FranciscoSorrel, San FranciscoSpruce, San FranciscoSsal, San FranciscoState Bird Provisions, San FranciscoSushi l-Naba, Los AngelesSushi Kaneyoshi, Los AngelesSushi Shin, PeninsulaSushi Takodoro, San DiegoSushi Yoshizumi, PeninsulaTaco Maria, Orange County*Valle, OceansideThe Village Pub, PeninsulaWakuriya, Peninsula

