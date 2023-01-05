(Bloomberg) -- Meryl Streep is the blueprint. Her skin looks like one of those ancient marble busts commemorating a powerful queen: smooth, even and fascinating. Streep has certainly aged since her rise to fame. Now 73, time has only revealed and deepened her natural beauty, as though a sculptor had patiently carved away the extraneous to reveal the art underneath.

Fans call Streep brave for not resorting to major plastic surgery in an effort to hack her way back to youth. If you ask the beauty gurus of Los Angeles, they’ll tell you it's probably the result of rigid adherence to a skin routine—and a healthy fear of becoming accidentally grotesque under the knife.

“Actresses like her are afraid that if they have plastic surgery, they will lose their face,” says Angela Caglia, who founded her eponymous brand in 2016 and counts Helena Christensen and Leo DiCaprio as clients. Her range of products are sold nationwide, including in Saks Fifth Avenue and on the QVC television network, as well as online. During a recent treatment at her studio in Beverly Hills, Caglia named a few A-listers who went down the cosmetic surgery path and lost; several well-known young stars from early 2000s rom-coms are nearly unrecognizable now.

“Meryl is probably like Barbra Streisand, who is a client of mine,” says Caglia. “These ladies are as serious about their beauty routine as they are about their careers, because they know they are connected. They take very good care of themselves and follow their beauty regimens rigorously.”

Amaliya Kurbanova, a specialist at Joanna Vargas salon, agreed. The longtime esthetician says her clients who care most about looking healthy and revitalized are focusing increasingly on such treatments as lymphatic drainage massage, which involves gently manipulating specific areas of the body to remove waste and promote better circulation; microcurrents of electricity, which stimulate facial muscles to perk them up; application of pure oxygen onto the skin to clean it and make it glow; infrared therapy to promote stimulation and help muscles and skins recover from daily wear and tear; and application of vitamin and retinol serums to help trigger production of collagen and elastin. “Plastic surgery is losing popularity at this point,” she says.

If anyone has the authority to speak about skin care, it’s the facialists of Los Angeles. The town that attracts aspiring stars from around the world—and that launched upscale beauty brands like Ouai, Kate Somerville and Joanna Vargas—is the epicenter of trying to figure out how to look gorgeous at any price.

Skin care and cosmetics companies based in LA County posted more than $4 billion in total sales in 2021, according to the LA Business Journal. Of the 116 million people who made beauty purchases online, 6.3 million were from Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties, up 27% compared to 2019, the journal reported.

A city so focused on beauty features hundreds of spots where you can go to work on your looks. But not all facials are created equal, and it’s easy to spend hundreds of dollars at hotel spas and backroom salons that offer nothing more than glorified face massage. So here is our 2023 list of the best facials we’ve had in LA.

Joanna Vargas

Facial: Triple Crown FacialIncludes: Microdermabrasion, microcurrent and oxygen-infusion therapies that scrub, lift and tone the skin. Microdermabrasion works like gentle sandpaper to smooth and even out skin by removing the top layer. In microcurrent therapy, practitioners use handheld devices to send tiny electrical currents through the muscles and skin; the idea is that the painless current will build up muscles in the face, lifting and tightening the skin. (Here, the esthetician often applies the current to one side of your face first, then hands you a mirror to see the results versus the side she hasn’t touched yet.) Oxygen infusions involve a wand of compressed O2 (oxygen gas, or dioxygen) which delivers a mist over the face in an effort to plump and hydrate the skin. The facial I had gave me immediately visible results, with smoother, firmer skin that had a radiant glow. The specialists at Joanna Vargas suggest that a monthly session to stimulate collagen and elastin production offers the best cumulative benefits over time. With infrared beds available as well, to help stimulate circulation and muscle repair, Joanna Vargas offers a high-value product from a well-known and -respected brand. It’s a great deal for the money. Neighborhood: Located in the bottom of the prestigious Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.Price: $250

Angela Caglia

Facial: Rose Quartz Goddess FacialIncludes: In her signature Rose Quartz Goddess Facial, Caglia blends botanical cleansers, serums to brighten the skin and anti-wrinkle moisturizers from her own skin care line. She also performs extractions and uses cryo (extremely cold) treatments, all with a large, reassuringly heavy rose quartz mat draped on your chest. The mat is supposed to reduce puffiness in your body and calm your mind while the freezing cold handheld rollers reduces puffiness, she says. Suki Waterhouse, Chrissy Teigen and Georgia Jagger are fans of Caglia’s methods, which blend science, new age crystals and relaxation treatments from around the world for a mind-body holistic-focused experience.Neighborhood: Located upstairs in a private studio near Rodeo Drive in the heart of Beverly Hills. Caglia often hosts residencies at Casa Cipriani in New York City as well. Price: $550

Kate Somerville

Facial: Platinum Signature FacialIncludes: Somerville’s signature facial is comprehensive, to say the least. It includes a double cleanse, extractions if they are needed, the application of jelly masks to hydrate and plump the skin, oxygen treatments for even more plumping and hydrating, and a deeply relaxing neck and shoulder massage. There’s even more: The facial includes the ever-popular high frequency microcurrent treatment, plus ultrasound treatments that temporarily tighten the skin and stimulate collagen production with ultrasound waves. Famous fans include Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore and Olivia Wilde. Neighborhood: Located in a pretty, beautifully lit building on famous Melrose Place in Beverly Hills.Price: $295

Hotel Bel-Air Spa

Facial: The Valmont FacialIncludes: Located in the most beautiful setting on our list, the facial from the luxury Swiss skin care line takes place in the gardens of the secluded Hotel Bel-Air. Blended with more than a dozen products from Valmont’s signature line—including the best-selling honey-gold eye gel—the treatment includes a massage technique that is meant to clear and detoxify; a cellular collagen mask for face, eyes, neck and décolleté; and LED and microcurrent technology that lifts and defines the contours of the face. It ends with a relaxing and hydrating treatment for hands and feet. Valmont’s masterful anti-aging line was established in 1985 and is loved by figures from Taryn Toomey to Jodie Comer. Even better for travelers, Valmont offers its own bespoke facial on both the East Coast and West Coast at the Bel-Air and Hotel Carlyle.Neighborhood: The Hotel Bel-Air is located in Bel-Air, one of LA’s most exclusive neighborhoods; you might (as we did) happen to see Elon Musk and the Rock dining there—though not together. Price: $1,000

Skin Worship

Facial: Divine Light FacialIncludes: Leah Avigdori’s signature facial is perfect for those who love combining spiritual and mental wellness with external treatments. It is inspired by ancient traditions and rituals; she uses chakra balancing with pressure points, crystals, meditation and sound baths from Tibetan Singing Bowls, which can have a transporting effect on the nervous system. She weaves in a cleansing facial massage, a custom exfoliation based on the skin condition of the person in the chair, and careful extractions, then combines pure oxygen with minerals misted into the skin. She finishes her work with two rose quartz facial rollers that gently apply customized serums and Gua Sha (the Chinese method that uses a smooth tool to massage the skin), which releases connective tissue (easing stress lines) and encourages lymphatic drainage. Neighborhood: A private office in a large building on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills. Price: $375

Face Gym

Facial: Cryo Medi LiftIncludes: Face Gym is supposed to be like a gym—where regularly scheduled workouts are a must—but for your face. The idea is that if you constantly stimulate and lift the muscles deep in your face, they’ll stay lifted. At Face Gym, this means clients sit in chairs in a shared room, as in a hair salon or workout space. If you’re all right with the group feeling and a non-luxury aesthetic, you’ll see immediate results. The Cryo Medi Lift is a signature “workout” where the “trainer” stands behind you and combines deep massage all over your cheeks and jaw with foam balls, eye masks and neck and shoulder massages to boost circulation and decrease tension, plus a blast of hydration and pure vaporized oxygen. It leaves skin clean and glowing. Results tend to fade after a week or so, but this is an effective treatment before an important meeting or a special event. Neighborhood: Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.Price: $250

DTox Day Spa

Facial: MicrO2 Includes: Nestled into its own quiet building on Los Feliz Boulevard, the DTox Day Spa includes access to massages, waxing and other body treatments within the spa. Those who schedule a facial can enjoy time in the rest of the spa as well. The MicrO2 facial in particular is good for clients who want to reduce puffiness, balance skin tone and iron out signs of aging. It focuses on reducing redness and dull skin to even out pigmentation and reduce frown lines. It starts with a cleanse followed by some microdermabrasion and then goes to a thorough oxygen treatment using special masks, which include such components as sea algae and collagen to encourage new skin cells to grow.Neighborhood: Near Atwater Village in the hillside neighborhood of Los Feliz.Price: $290

Gina Mari Skin Care

Facial: Each specialized treatment is custom-designed for the client’s individual skin care needs. Includes: Renowned for her red-carpet-ready treatments that require little downtime for recipients, Mari uses a combination of LED photomodulation (non-invasive but very bright light first used by NASA to help improve recovery from flesh wounds in astronauts), standard dry dermabrasion, wet dermabrasion (regular dermabrasion applied with a serum), and oxygen treatments to reenergize aging and damaged skin. Depending on the client’s needs, she might add additional various vitamin-infused microdermabrasions, radio frequencies and laser therapies to help clear skin imperfections and maintain lift and radiance, especially before important events. Neighborhood: The upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Price: $300

