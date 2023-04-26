These Are the Best Restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau According to Michelin

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s dining scene is going strong, despite intense Covid-related restrictions over the past year.

There’s a new three-star restaurant in town, Ta Vie, in the boutique Pottinger hotel in Hong Kong. The French-accented dining room features a seasonal tasting menu from Japanese-born chef Hideaki Sato, that might include grilled pigeon imported from Bresse with grilled Taiwan bamboo shoots; his menu costs HK$2780 ($354).

The Michelin Guide announced its list for Hong Kong and Macau at a live event in Macau.

“Accompanied with the lift in travel restrictions, the culinary scene in Hong Kong remains vibrant and passionate, while the hospitality industry is also picking up its pace,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, in a press release. “In fact, it has not been a quiet year in Hong Kong.”

There are 95 starred restaurants on this year’s list—78 are in Hong Kong, and 17 in Macau. That’s a notable jump from last year, when there were a total of 86. Among this year’s winners are seven spots with three stars, the same number as last year. The fine dining Cantonese spot Lung King Heen was demoted to two stars.

The number of two stars (“excellent cuisine; worth a detour”) expanded to 13 this year, up from 12. Among the new additions are Bo Innovation, which moved to a new location in 2022. Chef Alvin Leung’s eclectic menu includes Soup by Andy, inspired by Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans prints.

Among the 58 one star (“high quality; worth a stop”) spots are nine new one stars. That includes The Chairman, which hit No. 1 on Asia’s 50 Best restaurants list in 2021. This year it fell to No. 13, and was the top-rated restaurant in Hong Kong on the list.

Michelin started its guide in 1900 and began handing out stars in 1926. The first edition of the Hong Kong and Macau guide was published in 2009.

An asterisk (*) indicates a new selection

Three stars

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - BombanaCapriceForumL’Atelier de Joël RobuchonSushi ShikonT’ang Court* Ta Vie

Two Stars

AmberArbor*Bo InnovationÉcritureL’Envol*Lai Ching HeenLung King HeenOctavium*RùnSun Tung LokTateTin Lung HeenYing Jee Club

One Star

AndōArcaneBeefbarBelonChaat* D.H.K.Duddell’sÉpure* EstroFook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)Fu HoGaddi’s* GodenyaHansik GooHo Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)I M Teppanyaki & WineImperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)Kam’s Roast Goose* Kappo RinLiu Yuan PavilionLoaf OnLouiseMan Ho (Admiralty)Man WahMandarin Grill + BarMing Court (Mong Kok)Mono* Nagamoto* NeighborhoodNew Punjab Club* NoiPang’s KitchenPetrusRoganicRyota Kappou ModernSeventh SonShang PalaceSpring MoonSummer PalaceSushi SaitoSushi WadatsumiTakumi by Daisuke MoriThe Araki* The Chairman* The Demon CelebrityTosca di AngeloVeaWheyXin Rong JiYardbirdYat LokYat Tung HeenYè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)Yong FuZest by KonishiZhejiang HeenZuicho

