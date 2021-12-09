These Are the Countries Joining the Diplomatic Boycott of the Beijing Olympics

(Bloomberg) -- The list of countries who have said they will not send government officials to the Winter Olympics in Beijing is growing.

The U.S. was the first to announce a diplomatic boycott of the China games, citing the country’s human rights abuses. Now, other nations are following suit. Athletes from the countries will still continue to compete. The games are scheduled to begin on Feb. 4 and run through Feb. 20.

China has warned countries would “pay a price for their wrong moves,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Dec. 9. He added that the countries with boycotts had never been invited to the games and denied China is worried more nations would announce boycotts.

“Currently, quite a few heads of states, government and royal members have registered for the games,” he said

New Zealand notified China in October that it wouldn’t send any diplomatic representatives, citing a range of factors “mostly to do with Covid,” Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said. “But we’ve made clear to China on numerous occasions our concerns about human rights issues.”

Here is a running list of countries who have said they will not send officials to the game.

The United States

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the decision on Dec 6.

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games, given the PRC’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses,” Psaki said.

Australia

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was the first to follow the U.S. into the boycott on Dec. 7.

“The human rights abuses in Xinjiang and many other issues that Australia has consistently raised, we have been very pleased and very happy to talk to the Chinese government about these issues,” Morrison told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

The U.K.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country wouldn’t send officials to the Olympics in the House of Commons on Dec. 8.

“There will effectively be a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing,” Johnson said. “No ministers are expected to attend, and no officials.”

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the boycott on Dec. 8 in Ottawa with his ministers of foreign affairs and sport.

“We are extremely concerned by the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government,” Trudeau said.

