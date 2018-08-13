These Are the Five European Banks in Focus on Lira: Street Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- European banks drop for a second day, particularly those with exposure to Turkey, as the lira slumps for a fourth day to a record low. Analysts see four to five banks most exposed and expect capital ratio pressure and negative P&L translation from bond portfolios and FX effects. No impact on funding yet, though liquidity constraints and debt haircuts could ensue if the situation worsens.

The Stoxx 600 Banks Index is trading lower Monday, extending Friday’s 1.9% drop, heading for a fourth day of declines.

Morgan Stanley, analysts including Bruce Hamilton

BBVA most exposed with about 13% of total loan book; 4% at UniCredit and 2% each at ING and BNP

Equity exposure of group CET1 ranges from 11% at BBVA to 6% at UniCredit and 2% at ING and BNP

Estimates limited disruption in wholesale funding, based on balance sheet structure

Sentiment may lead to negative read across to other emerging markets, risk assets may hinder short-term recovery

Deutsche Bank, analysts including Flora Benhakoun

Don’t expect systemic implications from lira crisis and believe the impact should be broadly manageable for European banks

See five European banks (BBVA, UniCredit, ING, BNP, and HSBC) with a notable presence or exposure to Turkey: BBVA, via Garanti (50% ownership); UCG, via Yapi Kredi (~40% ownership); ING, via wholly owned subsidiary; BNPP, via TEB (72% ownership); HSBC, via wholly owned subsidiary

Depending on how the situation proceeds, there may be “significant” capital and earnings implications

Citi, Stefan Nedialkov

Spanish, French and Italian Banks most linked to Turkey

European banks’ Turkey exposure is 1% of group based on the latest EBA data

For the four most exposed banks, it is 4% of the total: BBVA is most exposed

Share price performance discounts high probabilities of banks walking away from Turkey; sees ~40% probability for BBVA, close to 50% for ING

UBS, analysts including Ignacio Cerezo

Sees reduced earnings contribution from Turkey as already priced-in at BBVA and UniCredit

Expects no re-rating for these two stocks until greater clarity around local policy response is available

