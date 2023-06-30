These Are the French Cities Hit by Clashes Over Teen’s Killing

(Bloomberg) -- Riots broke out in France this week after a 17-year-old named Nahel M was killed by police in the town of Nanterre, to the west of Paris. Authorities arrested 875 people overnight Thursday, mostly teenagers, and are considering all options as they seek to restore order.

Here are some of the areas that saw violence or looting.

Strasbourg

An Apple store in the city center was vandalized Friday afternoon, Agence France-Presse reported. Witnesses said a group of young people broke in and attempted to steal products on display before police arrived and fired tear gas.

Aubervilliers

Twelve buses were incinerated at a depot on the northern edge of Paris, in the Seine-Saint-Denis department. The site is run by transport operator RATP.

Marseille

Protesters targeted the Alcazar library in the center of the Mediterranean city, as well as stores, and set garbage bins on fire. Mayor Benoît Payan called the violence “unacceptable.”

Roubaix

In Roubaix, which lies along the Belgian border near Lille, a building that housed an office of technology-services company Tessi was reduced to ashes, Europe 1 reported. La Voix du Nord newspaper said the site employed 500 people. Rioters also targeted a theater and hotel and set fire to cars and garbage bins.

Montreuil

Several stores were vandalized, including a pharmacy and a McDonald’s, in the suburb just east of Paris, Le Monde reported. Cars were set on fire and protesters attempted to set up barricades around the town hall.

Paris

A Nike store in central Paris was looted overnight, televised images show, along with outlets on the rue de Rivoli, a main thoroughfare through central Paris that runs past city hall.

Drancy

In Drancy, northeast of Paris, protesters rammed a truck into a shopping center, which they then partly looted and set on fire, Agence France-Presse reported.

(Adds details on Strasbourg)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.