These Are the Nine Best New Bars in London Right Now

(Bloomberg) -- Earlier this year, the Dorchester Hotel’s newly opened Vesper Bar generated buzz for the price of its cocktails: They all cross the £20 ($25.50) threshold, including £25 for a martini.

That price tag is the exception, not the rule—UK inflation rates notwithstanding—at the city’s most inviting new cocktail bars, from buzzy hang outs in Notting Hill in West London to spritz joints south of the Thames, and high-styled lounges near Kings Cross.

At the grand Gothic Bar in the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, drinks are served in towering glasses, like the Eau de Martini, with a choice of gin or vodka, and the unconventional addition of eau de vie. A generous pour goes for £16.

The options are even more reasonable at Stereo, near Covent Garden, which has selections like Stockholm Syndrome, a sweet-tart-and-spiced mix of vodka, lemon, cumin and dill, for £12. And at the easy-going These Days Aperitivo Bar, not far from Tower Bridge in Bermondsey, £30 buys you an entire bottle worth of Sundown Spritzes.

You don’t have to break the bank to drink this summer. But in case you are feeling flush, and thirsty, the Vesper Bar is one of the nine new places we highly recommend you check out. After all, the cocktails are excellent. And it will give you something to talk about for the rest of the season.

Thirteen

The rock-inspired bar on Denmark Street, just off Tottenham Court Road, recalls music legends that have recorded on the street, like the Sex Pistols and the Rolling Stones, and is part of the party-like-a-rockstar boutique hotel Chateau Denmark. Cocktails include the Lady Stardust for £16 (Champagne, vodka, lychee and passion fruit); accompanying small plates include ceviche, and naan tacos with smoked chicken or grilled aubergine. As an added bonus, DJs are in action until late in the evening.

Vesper Bar

The stylish new bar at the Dorchester shakes many a cold martini, as suggested by its Bond-inspired name. Bond creator Ian Fleming frequented the hotel in the ’40s. The cocktail list recalls some of the Dorchester’s more high profile guests. For instance, the Bessie Mae, inspired by Elizabeth Taylor’s stays, is a pink concoction made from rum, guava and kumquat with floating “bath bubbles” on top. (Taylor signed her contract for Cleopatra in the bath at the Dorchester.)

The atmosphere is suitably 007: chic velvet seats and mood lighting. Yes, prices are high—this is after all Mayfair—and the Vesper martini will set you back £25. But it’s a great location for a celebration.

Viajante87

This Notting Hill lounge is an extension of the popular Mexican-Japanese hybrid, Los Mochis. Viajante does not go the flavored margarita route. Instead, head mixologist Panos Kanatsoulis, an alum of Athens’ famed Clumsies, pours ambitious cocktails. His focus is no waste—the restaurant’s leftover ingredients often come into play—and agave spirits; for instance the powerfully flavored £14 Pico de Gallo, a mix of reposado tequila, fermented tomatoes, coriander and jalapeño.

Mr. Fogg’s Pawnbrokers

Stepping into Mr. Fogg’s is the equivalent of walking into a very random antique shop where the sheer multitude of objects make them charming. The latest outpost of the mini chain is in Soho, on Dean Street. Amid cabinets lined with cat clocks and “Ming” vases, guests can navigate the tiny book of a menu using a vintage magnifying glass. The creative drinks, which start at £12, include Tea Leaf’d, with infused vodka, bergamot and peach liqueurs and orange marmalade, served in a dainty cup.

Another of the menu’s entertaining drinks is the Fool’s Gold, based on peanut butter-fat washed Scotch, calvados and vanilla bitters.

Joia Bar

Remember when rooftop bars were few and far between in London? No, we don’t either. One of this year’s new spots is Joia, sitting at the top of art-otel Battersea Power Station, which has opportunities to drink at the rooftop bar, alongside the infinity pool. The concise drinks list includes the tequila, lime and chili pimenta and a very good alcohol-free version (£15 and £9 respectively), and golden crispy patatas bravas along with other Iberian bar snacks.

One floor down, on 15, the restaurant evokes a pastel-hued Barbie Dreamhouse and has an indoor bar with panoramic views and an expanded drinks and food list. That includes the sangria-like Opalus with white port, clarified red wine and seasonal fruit, along with a plate-sized tortilla and Iberico ham croquettes.

Stereo

The latest venture from France’s noted Experimental Group transforms a huge subterranean space near Covent Garden market into a destination spot that’s especially good for a date night or post-dinner hangout, with an elevated dive-bar vibe. There’s a stage for up-and-coming musicians early in the evening; DJs take over later. Many seats have stage views. The prices are reasonable for the location: The excellent Old Cuban with rum, lime, mint, ginger and Champagne is just £13.

These Days Aperitivo Bar

Nestled among the warren of high-arched drinking spots on the Bermondsey Beer Mile is this laid-back bar from bottled drink specialists These Days. The decor is minimal—the chairs look like they were taken from a school—and the menu is short, focused on refreshing, easy-to-drink cocktails. The Venetian Spritz, made with peach and organic wine, and the Negroni Sbagliato are both wonderfully refreshing. And inexpensive: a drink costs around £8 and a bottle goes for £30.

Gothic Bar

This glorious high-ceilinged bar, replete with mirrored walls and painted ceilings, is a Harry Potter-worthy setting, if the kids had been old enough to hang out in a bar. Fun fact: It’s down the hall from the staircase where the Spice Girls vogued in “Wannabe.” The expertly made, stylishly presented drinks include the bright-flavored Corvin Cup, made with pisco, grape cordial and citrus, and a decadent Bloomsbury Club featuring gin, raspberry syrup, coconut and white chocolate foam, each £15.

3’6

On the third floor of Fortnum & Mason’s famed Piccadilly emporium, 3’6 is an oasis of calm above the busy shopping floors, with plush sofas and a gold-hued bar. The place's name derives from the per-person price for their catered cocktail parties in the ’30s—three shillings and 10 pence, or 3’6. That equals about £11 today, and that’s the cost of drinks from the mix-and-match section of their menu: You can pick a spirit, a style (like negroni, or a Collins) and a flavor like zero-waste orange bitters or English strawberries. Or spike a soda (£10.50 with a spirit; £7.50 without).

Additionally there are creative house cocktails such a the £16.50 AOC (vodka, activated charcoal and Fortnums’s sparkling tea). On the all day food menu: The wonderfully smoky Cornish anchovies on herb buttered baguette.

