(Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, on trial for multiple counts of fraud related to the collapse of his FTX crypto exchange, has denied all the allegations against him. Now, it will be up to the jury to decide whether he acted “in good faith,” as his lawyers maintain, or “lied to the world” as the prosecution argued in their opening statements.

A key part of the trial, which is scheduled to last for six weeks, will be the testimony from witnesses summoned by both his lawyers and by US prosecutors.

The list of potential witnesses, provided to the jurors on the first day of the trial, include the family and former colleagues of Bankman-Fried, as well as a who’s-who of well-known finance and investing personalities. Three members of Bankman-Fried’s former inner circle — Caroline Ellison, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang — have pleaded guilty to charges including fraud and will be cooperating witnesses.

Not all of the people who are expected to testify against SBF, as he is popularly known, will necessarily take the stand.

Here are some of the key names on the witness list.

