These Are The Top-Ranked Employers for Working Fathers on Wall Street

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are among Wall Street firms that offer the most support for working fathers, a new report found.

Intuit Inc. also ranked highly for providing fathers and secondary caregivers 16 weeks of paid parental leave, flexible scheduling, subsidized child care and backup dependent care, according to the report from research firm JUST Capital. Each of the four companies offers equal paid leave time for both parents.

Secondary caregivers at the average Russell 1000 company typically get 7.6 weeks of paid leave compared with the 10.5 weeks primary caregivers receive, according to the report. Only 9% of the largest companies in the US offer parents equal amounts of paid time off, JUST Capital has said.

“The average secondary caregiver receives three weeks fewer than primary caregivers, perpetuating the norm that child rearing is a primarily female responsibility,” according to the report.

JUST Capital’s report ranked 951 businesses based on their disclosed paid parental leave policies.

