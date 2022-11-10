These Are the Top Three Restaurants in Abu Dhabi, According to Michelin

(Bloomberg) -- Three restaurants in Abu Dhabi were awarded Michelin stars on Thursday, in the inaugural guide for the city. The list gives the emirate something to boast about alongside its glitzier neighbor Dubai, which was the first Middle East location to be recognized by Michelin.

With only three restaurants selected, Michelin and Abu Dhabi officials repeatedly said that this is a starting point from which the industry will grow.

“It’s definitely a fast-rising culinary landscape,” Gwendal Poullennec, the guide’s international director, said of Abu Dhabi. “Today it is just a kickoff party and the very beginning.”

One star was awarded each to Talea by Antonio Guida, a family style Italian restaurant; Hakkasan, an outpost of the popular Cantonese chain; and 99 Sushi Bar, a Japanese restaurant that has branches across Spain and in Dubai. Another four restaurants were named Bib Gourmand selections, which recognizes high-quality food at a modest price — in Abu Dhabi, around $80 per person for a meal. Another 35 spots were named as “Selected,” a catch-all category, for places that don’t rate stars or fall into their budget category but that are considered good quality.

While Abu Dhabi has tourist-attracting resorts and museums, its economy is driven by its oil reserves. On the other hand, Dubai, its neighbor to the north, has built a thriving tourism and real estate sector in the absence of such natural resources.

Originally published by the French tire company to encourage road trips, the guide has expanded rapidly in recent years. It's published lists for the first time this year for Istanbul, Dubai, Toronto, Vancouver and Florida. They do so in conjunction with local government agencies who pay undisclosed amounts — a reported $1.5 million in the case of Florida — for the privilege.

Restaurants often see an immediate bump in business after being named — sometimes it’s more than they can handle.

Michelin describes 99 Sushi as a “chic Japanese restaurant” that had “beautifully presented dishes, full of finesse and precision.” The reviewers — known as inspectors — said they especially enjoyed the red shrimp.

At Talea, inspectors said the flavors were “simple but exhilarating.” They specifically enjoyed the Maccheroncelli alla Genovese, which is a homemade pasta with slow-cooked lamb, Parmesan and basil, for 150 dirhams ($41).

Meanwhile, Hakkasan was seen as a shoe-in for a star in Abu Dhabi, adding to stars collected at other branches of the international chain in London and Dubai. Inspectors said it was “instantly recognizable” and served “time-honored classics” such as Peking duck, dim sum and Chilean sea bass with honey.

“It’s going to bring concepts, it’s going to push the chefs to bring new products, novelties, and in the end, the final consumer is the one who benefits from that,” said Hendrik Durot, a director of sales at distribution company Classic Fine Foods, about the impact of Michelin stars in the city. The company helped sponsor the awards ceremony.

One Star

99 Sushi Bar

Hakkasan

Talea by Antonio Guida

Bib Gourmand

Almayass

Beirut Sur Mer

Otoro

Tazal

Selected

Al Mrzab

Butcher & Still

Byblos Sur Mer

Cafe James

Café Milano

Catch by St. Regis

Cipriani

Coya

Dai Pai Dong

Finz

Fishmarket

Fouquet's

Grand Beirut

Hoi An

Li Beirut

Li Jiang

LPM

Market Kitchen

Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi

Mazi

Meylas

Mijana

Moksh

Namak

NIRI

Oak Room

Oii

Paradiso

Punjab Grill

Shang Palace

Silk & Spice

Tean

VaKaVa Pan Latin Grill and Lounge by Richard Sandoval

Villa Toscana

Zuma

