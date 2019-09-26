(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

For the second consecutive year the U.S. headed up a list of the world’s most digitally competitive economies. The rankings, released annually by the IMD Business School, measure each economy’s ability to “adopt and explore digital technologies as a key driver for economic transformation in business, government and wider society.” While the top five slots remained the same from 2018, Hong Kong and South Korea both entered the top 10 for the first time. “These countries showed strong progress in their technological infrastructure and the agility of their businesses,” says Professor Arturo Bris, director of the IMD World Competitiveness Center.

