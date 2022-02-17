(Bloomberg) -- A three-year rally in Indonesia’s sovereign bonds is heading toward a crash that could turn them into Southeast Asia worst performers.

The bonds are the most vulnerable in the region to any liftoff in rates, according to a Bloomberg analysis of data going back to 2005. They tend to do worse in the three months before and after the start of a rate hike cycle compared to peers, as Bank Indonesia usually raises rates at a quicker pace than other central banks.

Policymakers have been priming the market for an exit from pandemic-era support by siphoning off liquidity, while pointing to the need to respond to the Federal Reserve’s intent to hike from March. BI has a recent history of acting boldly to fend off capital outflows, raising rates by 175 basis points in 2018 during the last global tightening cycle.

“Bank Indonesia might well end up hiking at the March meeting because of the potential for the Fed to spook global markets at the FOMC meeting just before that,”said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. There is room for three policy rate hikes this year, with risk for more if inflation heats up, the economist said.

Since 2008, the Indonesian central bank followed up with at least a 75 basis-point hike in the three months after its first increase. The exception was in 2011, when it cut rates within the year.

Some investors have already turned cautious about new debt issuance by Indonesia. On Tuesday, a bond sale drew a bid-to-cover of 1.78 times, the lowest since April 2020.

Back in 2018, rupiah bonds ended the year with annual losses of 8% as BI hiked over a seven-month period starting in May. Yields on the benchmark bond surged 170 basis points to 8.03% then. They’re now trading at 6.51%.

Yields on shorter Indonesia debt is yet to jump as BI’s warning of impending hikes in line with rising global rates is pitted against muted domestic inflationary pressures. The 2-year bonds are still offering a premium of 80 basis points over the policy rate compared to an average of 160 basis points in the three months that led up to the rate hike in May 2018.

For those seeking a haven in the region, Thai bonds appear to be the least vulnerable to tightening by domestic central banks. Historically, the nation’s debt offered returns between 2.8% to 5.8% in the three months before and after an increase in benchmark rates by the Bank of Thailand. One reason could be the shallower hike of just 25 basis points on average after the initial quarter-point increase, accompanied by a 2.5% appreciation in the baht, riding on better growth expectations.

Note: Refers to bond yields and total returns before and after the start of a new rate hike cycle, looking at cycles going back to 2005

