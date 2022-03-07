(Bloomberg) -- Anyone hoping the world’s biggest carbon emitter would use its annual parliamentary session to speed up action on climate change was left sorely disappointed this weekend.

Instead, China announced a raft of policies and targets that crystallized its priorities: economic growth and energy security come first, and reducing the flow of planet-heating greenhouse gases must not come at the expense of either. The stance won’t get in the way of long-term goals like peaking emissions by 2030 and zeroing them out by 2060, but it falls short of the immediate action scientists increasingly believe is necessary to mitigate the worst effects of climate change.

Here are the ways China’s work reports fell short on climate policies, and one reason for hope.

Energy Targets

Beijing this year opted not to set a yearly target for reducing energy consumption per unit of GDP, its preferred metric for charting its climate performance, citing the need for “appropriate flexibility” as it seeks to get its beleaguered economy back on track. The last time it avoided an annual goal was 2020, during the country’s initial fight against the pandemic, which ended up being by far the smallest decrease of the past decade.

Leaders also reiterated several accounting changes that will make it easier to burn more fuel while still hitting a target of reducing energy intensity by 13.5% from 2021 to 2025. Fossil fuels used as feedstock and newly added renewable energy won’t count toward the total amount of energy consumed. And the government will shift away from measuring energy consumption per GDP to carbon emissions per GDP. With massive amounts of new renewable energy coming onto the grid every year, keeping the focus on total energy consumption would have required steeper cuts to fossil fuels to meet the target.

Economic Growth

The reason the government wants flexibility in its energy use this year is its ambitious target for overall economic growth. A 5.5% increase in GDP is above the consensus forecast for expansion closer to 5% and the International Monetary Fund’s projection of 4.8%. More growth usually means more building, and that means more energy required to produce steel and concrete and move goods and materials around the country.

China reiterated that it will “allow construction of major infrastructure projects that is moderately ahead of what is currently needed.” These major projects are in sectors of transportation, water conservancy, logistics, energy and “new infrastructure.”

“5.5% GDP target and no energy or emission targets at all was at the less-promising end of my base case,” Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst for the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, said on Twitter. “I continue to expect that coal consumption and CO2 emissions will increase slightly this year.”

Coal Continues

After scarce coal supplies caused widespread power shortages last year and with global energy policies skyrocketing this year, China vowed to keep supporting the extraction of fossil fuels, and to improve its stockpile system to create a bigger buffer against market fluctuations.

That means the record levels of coal production -- reached late last year under heavy government pressure -- aren’t going away anytime soon. And the government also vowed to support and upgrade coal power plants, especially ones near massive solar and wind installations that can help smooth out the intermittent sources of power coming into the grid.

“We can’t toss away what’s feeding us now while what will feed us next is not yet in our pocket,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting on carbon reduction with lawmakers from Inner Mongolia, where about a quarter of China’s coal was produced over the past five years.

Renewables

One climate-friendly area that continues to receive government support is the clean energy sector, where officials confirmed that a massive desert wind and solar power program will grow to at least 450 gigawatts in size, larger than most countries’ total power fleets. China’s main solar industry group has already projected a record amount of new panels this year.

Renewable developers also got a bonus when the Ministry of Finance said it would finally address the growing pile of overdue subsidy payments owed to them, potentially freeing up money for new projects.

