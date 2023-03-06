(Bloomberg) -- Investors are in limbo about just when the US might be at risk of a technical default, which is making it difficult to get a clean read on how much market concern there is about the government crashing into its debt limit.

The cost of insuring against non-payment of US debts through derivatives is elevated, and close to the levels it reached in some of the more acute debt-ceiling episodes of years gone by. Activity in those contracts has also picked up somewhat. But the lack of precision around a particular deadline, combined with a monetary policy situation that’s in flux, means that interpreting go-to indicators like variations in Treasury-bill yields is murky.

What could provide some clarity in the near term — apart from, of course, a Congressional deal to raise or suspend the ceiling that for now looks far off — is a clearer indication about what the Treasury Department’s cash situation is going to look like. A big part of that is tied to the administration’s tax take this year, so analysts will be keenly focused on how much comes in during the April tax season and how that impacts the government’s cash balance.

Current estimates from the likes of the Congressional Budget Office and the Bipartisan Policy Center suggest that the so-called drop-dead date — the point at which the government exhausts the accounting gimmicks it’s already implementing — could be some time in the summer. But estimates remain wide.

The Treasury Department itself publishes regular updates on just how much headroom it has left under the cap too, and that could help investors judge if it’s on track to run out of options sooner or later than previously expected. The next update on this front is due Monday. It has also begun the process of reducing bill sales, a key step to help conserve borrowing authority as the ceiling crunch point approaches.

Following are some charts to help gauge just how jittery markets are getting and what timeframes they’re most concerned about.

On Alert for Dislocations

If the US runs out of borrowing capacity, investors who hold debt that’s due to be repaid shortly afterward are among those who are immediately most exposed. That’s because the government won’t be able to sell fresh securities and get cash to repay holders. In previous debt-ceiling episodes investors have demanded higher yields on particular securities to compensate for the extra risk, creating an unusual kink in the curve around the most vulnerable point. Right now there are small dislocations around various points, but not one clear-cut spot. On top of that, with bill yields over 5%, there’s a chance their relative attractiveness could blunt any signs of strain.

Insurance Costs

While credit default swaps for the US government have historically attracted little interest compared to emerging markets, the amount of outstanding contracts on the US has jumped since mid-January, according to MSCI analysts Andras Rokob and Andy Sparks. That shift has gone hand-in-hand with a move in CDS pricing that implies a higher probability of default.

A Smaller Cash Pile

Finally, perhaps one of the most stark measures of how close America is to the edge — although not a market-based metric — is the Treasury’s cash balance, and the department’s predictions for where it will go. The approach of the debt limit usually results in the Treasury drawing down the amount of ready cash it keeps as officials avoid borrowing excess money that the government doesn’t need right away. The cash pile as of March 2 was around $355 billion, down from more than $685 billion at a similar time last year. Perhaps more notably, it’s already well below the levels that the Treasury predicted for the end of March at its last quarterly announcements. Wrightson ICAP estimates that buffer will drop to $250 billion this week.

