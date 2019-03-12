These Charts Show Pound Traders Are Gearing Up for Bigger Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are gearing up for the pound to extend a rally as they cut the chances of a no-deal Brexit scenario.

The market’s positioning is short on the pound, leading to the risk of a spike higher if traders are forced to unwind their bets against the U.K. currency following this week’s Brexit votes in Parliament. Demand for hedging has lifted a gauge of expected swings in sterling to the highest since a U.K. election in 2017, and signals the possibility of new 2019 highs being hit.

Options models show a 12 percent likelihood of a rally to $1.40 within a month, a level last seen in April. That compares to just a 0.6 percent chance of a plunge to $1.20. Technically, chart indicators show bulls are in control, adding further evidence to the potential for gains.

One-day volatility stands near 28 vols, for a breakeven of around 180 USD pips with spot at $1.3160, according to Bloomberg data; this suggests that the pound could test the year-to-date high hit on Feb. 27 at $1.3350.

According to Bloomberg’s FXFM model, there is a 12 percent chance that cable touches $1.40 handle in a month’s time, with just a 0.6 percent assigned to it dropping to $1.20; over the next week, traders see a 35 percent chance that cable hits $1.35, while a move to $1.29 stands at 26 percent.

One-week risk reversals, a gauge of sentiment and positioning in options, are trading near parity as investors see a Brexit delay as the most likely scenario if May loses Tuesday’s vote on her revised deal, with another vote in favor of extending Article 50 due March 14.

Further out, pound puts still trade at a considerable premium over calls, as the market assigns a risk premium over ongoing uncertainty.

This leaves room for an extended short squeeze in cable should the deal pass, as investors will need to unwind, at least partially, their lower pound hedging bets.

The market remains structurally short the pound, even as short-term accounts are consistently fading dips, according to three traders in Europe.

Technically, the U.K. currency remains in a higher highs, higher lows pattern this year and a bullish engulfing line formed Monday on the daily chart suggests a fresh move north is in the making.

The first target is the $1.3350 Feb. 27 high, whereas strong selling interest could lie around $1.3637, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement line of cable’s losses since April.

Dip-fading interest could accumulate around $1.2949-61, the March 11 low and 55-daily moving average; momentum indicators stand at neutral levels, leaving room for further gains; current price action satisfies an ABC correction of a Elliott Wave 1-5 minor cycle as the pound could be in a powerful Wave 3 of a move that started in early January to target $1.3858.

Some information comes from FX traders familiar with the transactions who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

NOTE: Vassilis Karamanis is an FX and rates strategist who writes for Bloomberg. The observations he makes are his own and are not intended as investment advice.

