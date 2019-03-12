Mar 12, 2019
These Charts Show Pound Traders Are Gearing Up for Bigger Rally
(Bloomberg) -- Traders are gearing up for the pound to extend a rally as they cut the chances of a no-deal Brexit scenario.
The market’s positioning is short on the pound, leading to the risk of a spike higher if traders are forced to unwind their bets against the U.K. currency following this week’s Brexit votes in Parliament. Demand for hedging has lifted a gauge of expected swings in sterling to the highest since a U.K. election in 2017, and signals the possibility of new 2019 highs being hit.
Options models show a 12 percent likelihood of a rally to $1.40 within a month, a level last seen in April. That compares to just a 0.6 percent chance of a plunge to $1.20. Technically, chart indicators show bulls are in control, adding further evidence to the potential for gains.
- One-day volatility stands near 28 vols, for a breakeven of around 180 USD pips with spot at $1.3160, according to Bloomberg data; this suggests that the pound could test the year-to-date high hit on Feb. 27 at $1.3350.
- According to Bloomberg’s FXFM model, there is a 12 percent chance that cable touches $1.40 handle in a month’s time, with just a 0.6 percent assigned to it dropping to $1.20; over the next week, traders see a 35 percent chance that cable hits $1.35, while a move to $1.29 stands at 26 percent.
- One-week risk reversals, a gauge of sentiment and positioning in options, are trading near parity as investors see a Brexit delay as the most likely scenario if May loses Tuesday’s vote on her revised deal, with another vote in favor of extending Article 50 due March 14.
- Further out, pound puts still trade at a considerable premium over calls, as the market assigns a risk premium over ongoing uncertainty.
- This leaves room for an extended short squeeze in cable should the deal pass, as investors will need to unwind, at least partially, their lower pound hedging bets.
- The market remains structurally short the pound, even as short-term accounts are consistently fading dips, according to three traders in Europe.
- Technically, the U.K. currency remains in a higher highs, higher lows pattern this year and a bullish engulfing line formed Monday on the daily chart suggests a fresh move north is in the making.
- The first target is the $1.3350 Feb. 27 high, whereas strong selling interest could lie around $1.3637, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement line of cable’s losses since April.
- Dip-fading interest could accumulate around $1.2949-61, the March 11 low and 55-daily moving average; momentum indicators stand at neutral levels, leaving room for further gains; current price action satisfies an ABC correction of a Elliott Wave 1-5 minor cycle as the pound could be in a powerful Wave 3 of a move that started in early January to target $1.3858.
