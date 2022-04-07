(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani faces pressure to ease the nation’s debt burden while ensuring continued growth of East Africa’s largest economy when he presents his annual budget on Thursday.

The 2022-23 spending plans come before Kenya’s elections in August, after which President Uhuru Kenyatta will step down. Yatani is expected to continue to allocate funding to Kenyatta’s so-called Big Four Agenda to boost manufacturing, universal healthcare, housing and farming. He will also need to address electoral issues, including the debt burden and the rising cost of living.

Below are charts showing what to look out for when Yatani presents his proposals to lawmakers at about 3 p.m. in Nairobi on Thursday.

Debt Burden

Kenya will have to allocate more money to servicing debt even if the budget deficit narrows from a target of 8.1% of gross domestic product in the year through June. The government might spend about 1.36 trillion shillings ($11.8 billion) in servicing its liabilities, which translates to about 63% of projected 2022-23 ordinary revenues, according to a report by the parliamentary budget office.

Kenya’s efforts toward fiscal consolidation partly by improving tax revenue collections have been stifled by increased borrowing to support an ambitious infrastructure development program, including building expressways and railroads. The government is likely to exceed its borrowing target in the next fiscal year.

Consumer Prices

Annual inflation quickened for the first time in six months in March, stocked by higher food prices as the cost of wheat climbed because of a drop in supplies from Ukraine and Russia. The central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged last month, saying inflation is anchored within its target range of 2.5% to 7.5% in the near term. That outlook has been clouded by price pressures due to drought in parts of the country, higher costs of fuel and the depreciation of the shilling.

A purchasing managers’ index compiled by S&P Global and Stanbic Bank and released this week shows a surge in input costs.

Economic Growth

Kenya’s economic growth might remain little changed at about 5.8% this year, compared with an estimated 5.9% in 2021, according to the International Monetary Fund in December. While economic activity usually slows in election years in Kenya, the government expects the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic to persist spurred by public spending.

Yatani’s 2022-23 spending plans come two months earlier than usual to have them considered by lawmakers before parliament closes ahead of the election.

