(Bloomberg) -- Austria will become the first western European country to reimpose a nationwide lockdown starting Monday. Germany is clamping down on unvaccinated people and is no longer ruling out more sweeping restrictions. While current rules vary from mask mandates in Spain to a partial lockdown in the Netherlands, the trend is toward tighter curbs as the continent grapples with a brutal resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

