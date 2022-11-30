Nov 30, 2022
These Crypto Players Are Struggling After FTX’s Collapse (Podcast)
We’re going to keep saying this: news moves fast in crypto. To help us stay on top of it, the show considers some of the pivotal but perhaps less well-known players in crypto, whose names all begin with G.
Bloomberg reporter Yueqi Yang joins to discuss Genesis, Galaxy, Gemini and more.
