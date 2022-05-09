(Bloomberg) -- For more than a century, the coastal waters off Rosignano Solvay in Tuscany have been a dumping ground for millions of tons of milky white industrial discharge that have transformed its beaches into a summertime attraction. In this episode of Bloomberg’s Storylines, we tell the story of this Italian town built around and even named for a chemical plant owned by Brussels-based Solvay. We report on how the alleged environmental implications of its faux-Caribbean beaches—and what’s causing them looking that way—is increasingly stirring controversy among local activists, in the courts and even markets.

