(Bloomberg) -- After two days and six votes, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy still hasn’t secured enough backers to be elected speaker.

The House adjourned until 8 p.m. Wednesday after McCarthy suffered his latest loss. The California Republican is being opposed by 20 GOP critics, even after former President Donald Trump urged holdouts to “VOTE FOR KEVIN.” McCarthy lost the support of Indiana’s Victoria Spartz, who answered “present” in the last three rounds of voting, and some of his allies are talking about whether he should step aside for someone else.

In the meantime, Congress can’t conduct any business without a speaker, and tension is growing on both sides of the aisle. One floated a potential deal that would trade Democratic votes to elect McCarthy, a move that would likely cost him more support among Republicans.

These are the conservatives who voted for another candidate during the latest roll call vote on Wednesday:

Andy Biggs, Arizona

Dan Bishop, North Carolina

Lauren Boebert, Colorado

Josh Brecheen, Oklahoma

Michael Cloud, Texas

Andrew Clyde, Georgia

Eli Crane, Arizona

Byron Donalds, Florida

Matt Gaetz, Florida

Bob Good, Virginia

Paul Gosar, Arizona

Andy Harris, Maryland

Anna Paulina Luna, Florida

Mary Miller, Illinois

Ralph Norman, South Carolina

Andy Ogles, Tennessee

Scott Perry, Pennsylvania

Matt Rosendale, Montana

Chip Roy, Texas

Keith Self, Texas

One Republican answered “present” rather than casting a vote during the roll call:

Victoria Spartz, Indiana

