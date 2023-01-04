22m ago
These Republicans Are Blocking McCarthy From Becoming Speaker
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- After two days and six votes, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy still hasn’t secured enough backers to be elected speaker.
The House adjourned until 8 p.m. Wednesday after McCarthy suffered his latest loss. The California Republican is being opposed by 20 GOP critics, even after former President Donald Trump urged holdouts to “VOTE FOR KEVIN.” McCarthy lost the support of Indiana’s Victoria Spartz, who answered “present” in the last three rounds of voting, and some of his allies are talking about whether he should step aside for someone else.
Read More: Why Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into Chaos
In the meantime, Congress can’t conduct any business without a speaker, and tension is growing on both sides of the aisle. One floated a potential deal that would trade Democratic votes to elect McCarthy, a move that would likely cost him more support among Republicans.
These are the conservatives who voted for another candidate during the latest roll call vote on Wednesday:
- Andy Biggs, Arizona
- Dan Bishop, North Carolina
- Lauren Boebert, Colorado
- Josh Brecheen, Oklahoma
- Michael Cloud, Texas
- Andrew Clyde, Georgia
- Eli Crane, Arizona
- Byron Donalds, Florida
- Matt Gaetz, Florida
- Bob Good, Virginia
- Paul Gosar, Arizona
- Andy Harris, Maryland
- Anna Paulina Luna, Florida
- Mary Miller, Illinois
- Ralph Norman, South Carolina
- Andy Ogles, Tennessee
- Scott Perry, Pennsylvania
- Matt Rosendale, Montana
- Chip Roy, Texas
- Keith Self, Texas
One Republican answered “present” rather than casting a vote during the roll call:
- Victoria Spartz, Indiana
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
