These U.S. Jobs Are Most Likely to Shrink Over the Next Decade
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Many occupations will shrink significantly over the next decade. Jobs like parking enforcement workers and typists are expected to see a major drop in demand.
That’s according to a report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that forecasts the most vulnerable employment sectors through 2028.
Many of these jobs are on the lower end of the pay scale and many could be replaced by automation or artificial intelligence in the future.
Here are the top ten:
10. Mine shuttle car operators
Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 25.3% decreaseMedian annual salary: $56,340
9. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 27.5% decreaseMedian annual salary: $75,970
8. Cutters and trimmers, hand
Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 28.4% decreaseMedian annual salary: $29,390
7. Telephone operators
Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 28.4% decreaseMedian annual salary: $37,240
6. Electronic Equipment Installers and Repairers, Motor Vehicles
Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 28.6% decreaseMedian annual salary: $35,590
5. Watch Repairers
Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 29.6% decreaseMedian annual salary: $39,910
4. Word Processors and Typists
Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 33.8% decreaseMedian annual salary: $39,750
3. Parking Enforcement Workers
Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 36.7% decreaseMedian annual salary: $39,840
2. Respiratory Therapy Technicians
Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 57.5% decreaseMedian annual salary: $51,210
1. Locomotive Firers
Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 68.3% decreaseMedian annual salary: $63,820
