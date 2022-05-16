(Bloomberg) -- As Americans brace for a Supreme Court decision that could reverse the right to an abortion, states are also frantically preparing for a potential post-Roe v. Wade world.

Between January 1 and May 5, lawmakers in 42 states introduced 546 abortion restrictions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which researches reproductive rights. So far, 10 states have enacted 37 of those measures, and just over half were in Kentucky alone.

A majority of states also saw the introduction of 86 abortion bans of varying degrees, including a near-total ban in Oklahoma that was signed by the governor in April and is set to take effect in August. Oklahoma and Wyoming have also enacted "trigger laws," which would automatically ban abortion should Roe be overturned. Altogether, lawmakers in nine states have introduced 12 trigger proposals in the same four-month period.

The states’ sprint follows the record number of restrictions enacted in 2021, which could put abortion access further out of reach for at least 36 million people.

On the other side of the issue, lawmakers in 29 states and Washington, D.C., have introduced 243 measures meant to protect abortion rights, also between January 1 and May 5. Those include initiatives to provide monetary support to abortion providers and nonprofit groups to help them prepare for a potential increase in demand, including from out-of-state residents.

Abortion remains legal at the federal level, though it has grown increasingly difficult to obtain one depending on where a person lives. Abortion-rights groups are still challenging restrictions, often as quickly as measures are introduced. But many of those battles could become moot if the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which is expected in June, dismantles Roe and lets states regulate abortion.

A leaked draft opinion earlier this month showed at least five justices would vote to overturn Roe, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion, emboldening states to action on both sides of the issue.

States are not just “one-upping each other, they're trying to one-up themselves,” said Jennifer Dalvin, the director of the Reproductive Freedom Project at the American Civil Liberties Union. “They are continuing to pass these laws, including with immediate effective dates, to get them set up ahead of the Dobbs decision.”

One Louisiana measure, for example, attempted to classify abortion as grounds for murder charges. It was later amended following bipartisan pushback from other state legislators. The provision was both “blatantly unconstitutional” and “as far as I can tell, was only presented to give a couple of misguided people a platform,” said one Republican during a debate among state representatives.

State legislatures are also nearing the end of their sessions, which may compound the need some lawmakers feel to act. Some of the bills now passing likely would have been adopted had the draft opinion not been published. The timing, however, can’t be overstated, said Elizabeth Nash, a state policy analyst with the Guttmacher Institute, and it’s spurring both pro- and anti-abortion rights lawmakers to act.

Abortion opponents “think they have the legal support to enact bans, and that's why we're seeing so many moving,” said Nash. “And then we're seeing the more progressive states really recognize the legal situation and how Roe is hanging by a thread, so they are looking to find ways to ensure access is available in their states.”

In the meantime, advocates stress that while laws at the state level certainly restrict abortion access, and disproportionately to low-income people and people of color, such laws don’t mean abortion is illegal nationwide.

“Nothing has changed because of that opinion and abortion is still legal throughout the country,” said the ACLU’s Dalvin, referring to the leaked draft. “In Texas and Oklahoma, you cannot get an abortion after six weeks, you have to travel out of state, but abortion is still legal. This doesn't change anything. But that change, it seems like it's coming soon.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.