The e-commerce group, which operates hundreds of websites, said the strategic review would lead to a “simplification” of its business. Adjusted earnings are now expected to be in the range of £70 million ($85 million) to £80 million, Manchester-based THG said in a statement Tuesday. It previously forecast earnings of as much as £130 million.

THG stock fell more than 8% in early trading in London.

The company blamed the downgrade on lower-than-expected sales after discontinuing some loss-making activities at its OnDemand unit, which allows brands to help customers personalize items with their names. Lengthier “onboarding” of new contracts at Ingenuity, a higher margin unit which helps rival retailers sell online, and courier disruption in the UK which hit demand for online beauty sales over Christmas also hurt THG’s sales.

A unit that includes luxury direct-to-consumer websites, such as Coggles, AllSole and MyBag, and offers prestige events is currently under review.

THG’s 25% adjusted Ebitda miss in 2022 — as a result of focusing on the small Ingenuity unit for too long, while neglecting loss-making categories — sees management finally taking the right steps via a strategic review and discontinued activities to enable a focus on core Beauty, Nutrition and the Ingenuity units. The 5% underperformance on 2022 revenue, for which consensus was already below guidance, looks disappointing to us. — Tatiana Lisitsina, BI retail analyst

Formerly known as The Hut Group, the company co-founded by CEO Matthew Moulding has had a bumpy ride since going public due to governance concerns, the surge in whey prices and speculation over the future profitability of its Ingenuity arm. In October, the company agreed on a £156 million banking facility with lenders to provide more liquidity. SoftBank Group Corp, which previously was an anchor investor in THG, sold its stake in the group last year.

THG shares have lost more than 80% of their value since the company went public in September 2020, with some investors betting on further declines. Shares out on loan, an indication of short interest, represented about 9.4% of the company’s free float as of Jan. 13, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

