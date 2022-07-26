(Bloomberg) -- THG Plc shares fell after the British online shopping emporium said it ended a deal with SoftBank Group Corp. due to “global macroeconomic conditions.”

SoftBank, which became a major investor in THG last year, had the right to exercise an option to buy a 20% stake in THG’s Ingenuity business, which helps third party businesses sell goods online. THG said Tuesday that the option arrangement was terminated by mutual agreement, according to a statement Tuesday.

THG shares fell as much as 6%.

Speculation has been mounting for months that Softbank, one of the world’s largest strategic investors, would not exercise the option.

