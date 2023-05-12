(Bloomberg) -- With THG's shares currently trading more than a sixth below its IPO price, it is perhaps clear to see why price might be at the forefront of the retailer’s mind. Yet, it appears no deal has come to fruition: after a short period of talks with a new possible bidder, the company decided to walk away, saying it wasn’t in the best interests of shareholders and bemoaning a series of previous offers it has rejected as “inadequate valuations”. It ends the latest opportunity for founder Matt Moulding, who has previously indicated he regrets listing in London, to take the company private again.Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

UK GDP: The UK economy eked out a small gain in the first quarter even though strikes sharply curtailed activity in March, further reducing the risk of a recession.

Gross domestic product rose 0.1% from the fourth quarter, the Office for National Statistics said

THG Plc: Online retailer of make-up and protein powers has ended all takeover talks with Apollo Global Management Inc, saying they were no longer in the best interests of shareholders.

THG said the board remains “fully confident” in its strategic direction and long-term prospects as an independent company

Beazley Plc: The specialist insurance company said “excellent and continuing” market conditions helped grow its property operations in the first quarter.

The company said it reduced exposure in Specialty Risks, which has been impacted by a lack of IPO and M&A activity, which are drivers of demand for products in that division

GSK Plc: The pharmaceutical firm sold about £800 million worth of shares in Haleon Plc, the consumer health-care division it spun off as a separate company last year. GSK now holds 10.3% in the business.

The move comes just a few days after Pfizer Inc., which holds about 32% of Haleon, said it’s also preparing to sell down its stake in the next months

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd: The South African miner said it will become a UK-based company and move its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange after selling its last remaining South African assets in 2020.

In Westminster

Members of Parliament are launching an inquiry into the influence of supermarkets and manufacturers on food prices as Britons struggle with an enduring cost-of-living crisis.

The Bank of England had “no practical alternative” but to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5% yesterday, writes Bloomberg Opinion columnist Mohamed El-Erian. The central bank is doing its part to fight inflation — now the government “needs to pitch in,” he added.

Commuters, meanwhile, face the latest walkout by train drivers represented by the Aslef union on Friday, with city centres expected to be quieter than usual as more office staff choose to work from home. On Saturday, another labor group — the RMT — will hold a strike, in a move that could disrupt the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

In Case You Missed It

UK entrepreneur Jonathan Milner is ramping up pressure on Abcam Plc to give him a board seat, as he seeks to improve performance at the biotechnology supplier he started 25 years ago.

Ovo Energy Ltd. and Octopus Energy Ltd. are bidding for Shell Plc’s UK retail energy supply business, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Shell put the UK unit, along with similar supply businesses in the Netherlands and Germany, under review in January.

Finally, a letter went out this week from the Treasury Committee to a group of UK banks asking them why the interest rates they pay to their depositors are so very low. “It’s a perfectly good question,” says Bloomberg Opinion’s Merryn Somerset Webb, adding that lenders “should reconsider how they treat depositors.”

Looking Ahead

Earnings season isn’t over just yet. Next week will see a slew of blue-chips including Burberry Group Plc, Vodafone Group Plc and BT Group Plc report results.

