(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG should fire Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam if reports related to the firm’s surveillance of a former top banker prove accurate, Oswald Gruebel, who led the bank and later its Swiss rival UBS Group AG, said in an interview with Schweizer Illustrierte.

“Such behavior is unworthy of a large Swiss bank,” Gruebel told the publication, adding that Thiam should have moved more swiftly to contain the crisis. “The CEO of Credit Suisse should have stood up on Monday and provided a statement on the content” of the allegations, he said.

Gruebel has spoken about the finance industry since retiring from the front line of banking and his comments could add to pressure on Credit Suisse to take radical action to weather the crisis, which erupted following the departure of international wealth management head Iqbal Khan. Still, Gruebel’s own career wasn’t without controversy. The executive left as CEO of UBS in 2011 after about $2.3 billion of losses linked to rogue trader Kweku Adoboli.

The bank’s board of directors should take action against the CEO if it turns out that the scandal indeed has its roots in a personal conflict between Thiam and Khan, as some reports have suggested, Gruebel told the newspaper.

Outside investigators are reporting directly to Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner, who will move swiftly to take punitive action against the institution’s senior officials if they’re found to be responsible, a person familiar with the situation said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

While it’s common for banks to try to prevent staff who leave from poaching talented colleagues, the corporate spying case has shaken the reputation for quiet professionalism that Switzerland and its wealth managers have long enjoyed.

