(Bloomberg) -- Atai Life Sciences NV agreed to acquire a stake in smaller rival Beckley Psytech to expand its portfolio of drug candidates for the treatment of mental health conditions.

The German psychedelic drug maker firm is buying 35.5% of UK-based Beckley for $50 million, according to a statement Thursday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. It will also receive warrants that could give it more stock in the future.

Beckley will use a part of the funds to develop its existing pipeline of short-duration drug candidates. These include BPL-003, an intranasal spray targeting treatment-resistant depression and alcohol use disorder, and ELE-101, an intravenous medication for major depressive disorder.

“Short-duration psychedelics have the potential to offer similar clinical benefit to longer-acting psychedelics, in a more efficient and scalable way,” Atai co-founder Christian Angermayer said in the statement.

Beckley was founded in 2019 by British countess and drug-reform advocate Amanda Feilding and her son Cosmo. The investment in the company complements Atai’s portfolio of psychedelic-based therapies, which are used to treat mental disorders including anxiety, addiction and depression.

“The diverse pharmacology of our drug candidates acknowledges the heterogeneity of neuropsychiatric patient populations,” Atai Chief Executive Officer Florian Brand said in the statement.

Atai’s drug candidates include magic mushroom-based psilocybin, which has longer-lasting psychoactive effects requiring extended in-clinic treatments for patients. The company’s shares rallied this week on the back of positive news from an MDMA trial, giving it a market value of $249 million.

Billionaire Peter Thiel invested in Atai in 2020.

