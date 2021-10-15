(Bloomberg) -- Two Republican U.S. Senate candidates backed by technology billionaire Peter Thiel raked in donations from supporters of Donald Trump and venture capitalists but lagged their opponents in fundraising, according to their initial filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Blake Masters, who’s running in Arizona and leads Thiel Capital and the Thiel Foundation, and Ohio venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance both reported raising more than $1 million in their initial quarter after announcing their candidacies in July.

Masters raised $1.1 million while spending $245,222 and ended with $863,567 cash on hand. That’s far behind the $8.2 million that incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly brought in. Kelly had $13 million in the bank at the end of September.

Among the contributors to Masters were Thiel; executives from Thiel Capital, Thiel Macro and the Thiel Foundation; Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the twins best known for their part in the history of Facebook Inc.; conservative donor Rebekah Mercer, Geoff Palmer, a major Trump super political action committee donor, and Vance.

Arizona businessman Jim Lamon took in $3.3 million, including $3 million he lent his own campaign. He has $3.6 million in the bank. State Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who’s also running, had yet to file his third-quarter report with the FEC.

Vance, running in a crowded Republican primary race to replace retiring U.S. Senator Rob Portman, reported raising $1.7 million through his campaign and the joint fundraising committee that supports his campaign as well as Working for Ohio, his leadership PAC. His campaign ended September with $846,417 cash on hand.

Among the contributors to Vance were Thiel; Mercer; Brian Ballard, a major GOP donation bundler; David Sacks, co-founder and general partner of Craft Ventures; and former Republican National Committee Chairman Haley Barbour.

Thiel has also given $10 million each to super PACs supporting Masters and Vance.

Businessman Mike Gibbons loaned his campaign for the Ohio Senate seat $2.3 million in the third quarter, and he started October with $8.2 million in the bank. Josh Mandel, a former Ohio treasurer, and Jane Timken, former chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party, had yet to file their third-quarter reports.

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan, a Democrat running for the open Senate seat in Ohio, raised $2.5 million, spent $1.4 million, and had $3.6 million cash on hand, reports show.

