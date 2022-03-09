(Bloomberg) -- Thieves attempting to steal fuel from a South African pipeline caused a spill of diesel that has leaked into a waterway.

The spillage, caused by tampering with a block-valve chamber, occurred on a multi-product pipeline between the east coast city of Durban and Heidelberg, south of Johannesburg, and was discovered Wednesday morning, Transnet SOC Ltd. said in a statement. Environmental teams are doing their best to contain the contamination from the diesel that flowed into the Meul River, the company said, without specifying how much had poured out.

South Africa is struggling to draw investment for new infrastructure as its existing assets fall victim to vandalism and theft. Stealing of cable from rail lines has surged, causing disruptions to commodity deliveries.

Transnet in the last year has implemented various security interventions, which reduced the incidents by 50% from the previous 12 months, it said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.