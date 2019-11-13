Think Road Rage Is Bad in Your City? Try Driving in Mongolia

(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket Cast.

If you’re out driving in Ulaanbaatar, watch out for angry motorists.

The Mongolian capital has the most incidents of road rage in the world, according to an index compiled in the U.K. by Mister Auto, a supplier of car parts. Moscow, Karachi in Pakistan, Kolkata and Mumbai in India, and Lagos in Nigeria also feature in the top six.

Japan and Singapore have the fewest such incidents, with drivers in the Japanese cities of Osaka and Tokyo rated best.

On the European mainland, Istanbul is the next-worst place after Moscow, with St. Petersburg also featuring as a road-rage hub of the region. The southern Italian port of Naples and the Irish capital Dublin are the continent’s next entries on the list. By contrast, Copenhagen, Oslo, Zurich and the Austrian city of Graz are relatively anger-free.

The Russian capital is notorious for its traffic jams. In 2018, Moscow saw more than 9,000 traffic accidents, leading to death of 465 people and injuring more than 10,000, according to road police. City hall has launched paid parking in the center, increasing fees for parking in the historic downtown, and narrowing some traffic lanes.

Mister Auto combined 15 factors, including road quality, fatalities, congestion and air quality, to rank the best and worst cities around the world for drivers. That overall ranking puts Calgary in first place, followed by Dubai and Ottawa.

--With assistance from Olga Tanas and Ilya Khrennikov.

To contact the reporters on this story: Zoe Schneeweiss in London at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net;Alex Tanzi in Washington at atanzi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Craig Stirling, Brian Swint

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.