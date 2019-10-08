(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Balance of Power newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Politics on Twitter and Facebook for more.

As Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry rolls through Congress, leaders around the world must be thinking back to what they’ve said to the U.S. president in what they presumed were private conversations.

From Ukraine to Italy to the U.K. and Australia, Trump’s efforts to solicit help in salvaging his presidency are under ever-increasing scrutiny. Our story out today shows how Trump’s ability to sniff out weak spots in others is behind his selective outreach.

More broadly, as one diplomat says, any leader must be prepared for strange and unexpected requests when Trump calls. The trick is to stay positive without committing to anything and to speak guardedly, because the transcript might become public.

We’re also seeing how Trump’s chats with individual leaders — and his tendency to make policy on the fly — could affect not just the U.S. election. Take Turkey, which may invade Syria after he effectively gave Recep Tayyip Erdogan a green light over the phone.

The president’s actions risk sowing policy confusion — read here for Nick Wadhams’ and Glen Carey’s take on that.

And they may have unintended consequences. As Marc Champion reports, Trump’s pledged withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria would leave Moscow dealing with Turkey, a weaker and more compliant player.The president says the move is a “win” for America. But it could be a “win-win” where Russia benefits, too.

Global Headlines

Just in: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that a Brexit deal is essentially impossible if the European Union demands Northern Ireland stay in the bloc’s customs union, according to a British official. The pound fell to its weakest level against the euro since Sept. 9.

Unusually Quiet | Erdogan, who doesn’t usually mince his words when under attack, has been suspiciously quiet since Trump threatened to obliterate Turkey’s economy should its army act in excess in Syria. The Turkish leader kept a low profile when Trump made a similar threat earlier this year. Erdogan appears to be following the same playbook even as his army prepares for an incursion to fight Kurdish militants in the border region with Syria.

No regrets | Two weeks after seven first-term House Democrats representing Trump-leaning districts decided to back an impeachment inquiry of the president, he has erased any lingering doubts they may have had about the risks to their own re-election chances in 2020, Erik Wasson and David Welch report.

Trump’s impeachment defense strategy will be put to the test today as one of his top diplomats appears before House committees to explain the president’s call for Ukraine to investigate 2020 rival Joe Biden.

Biden unveiled an education plan today that focuses on making colleges more affordable and boosting employment opportunities for those without a bachelor’s degree.

Talking while fighting | China’s Foreign Ministry warned the U.S. to “stay tuned” for retaliation after it black-listed eight of the country’s technology companies for alleged involvement in human rights violations against Muslim minorities in the far-western region of Xinjiang. The sanctions are among several disputes — including disagreements over China’s handling of unrest in Hong Kong and its efforts to isolate Taiwan — on the boil just as Chinese negotiators prepare to resume trade talks in the U.S.

A unit of Activision Blizzard has banned a player for expressing support for Hong Kong’s protest movement, the latest company attempting to rein in speech that might displease China.

Mending fences | President Jair Bolsonaro took office warning Brazil would be more wary of investment from Beijing, but things seem to have found a warmer footing. Samy Adghirni reports exclusively on a recent all-expenses-paid trip that Brazilian lawmakers made to China. It’s not the only place seeking to reset ties: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visits China today to rally support for investment after project spending dropped.

Tragic rise | The fallout of the 2010 plane crash that killed Poland’s president and dozens of other officials helped transform one of Europe’s great successes into one of its biggest renegades. Marek Strzelecki and Rodney Jefferson explain how Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the late president’s twin brother, and his Law & Justice party used the disaster as a galvanizing force to gain sway over the courts, state companies and the media. Opinion polls suggest Law & Justice will cement its grip on power in an Oct. 13 election.

What to Watch

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took fire from all sides in the only English-language leaders debate last night before an Oct. 21 general election that polls suggest is still his to lose.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno accused his political opponents of attempting a coup and announced he’s moving the government outside the capital after violence erupted over scrapped fuel subsidies last week.

China's outrage against the National Basketball Association has transformed what was supposed to be a high-profile promotional week into a PR disaster. Celebrities and fans say they'll skip exhibition games where stars like LeBron James were due to play, and state TV will no longer broadcast matches. The NBA is under pressure after Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted a slogan supporting Hong Kong's protesters. China is the NBA's most important market outside the U.S.

