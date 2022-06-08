(Bloomberg) -- Audrey Trujillo won the Republican nomination for secretary of state in New Mexico Tuesday, making her the third nominee for a top state elections official this year who has made baseless claims about the 2020 election.

Trujillo, who has called President Joe Biden’s win a “coup,” faces Democratic incumbent Maggie Toulouse Oliver in the race for the state’s top elections official, which oversees the entire election process, including setting election rules, testing and evaluating voting machines and investigating complaints of voter fraud.

She joins Republican nominees for secretary of state in Minnesota and Michigan who echo former President Donald Trump’s baseless fraud claims who are running against incumbent Democrats.

In addition, Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, a key player in efforts to overturn Biden’s win there, has pledged to appoint an unnamed “election integrity” expert who’s a “rock star” as secretary of state, decertify all voting machines and force everyone in the state to re-register to vote.

Election deniers have had less success so far this year in primaries against Republican incumbents in Ohio and Georgia, however.

Here’s a look at deniers who have won Republican nominations to oversee elections so far this year:

Secretary of State, New Mexico

Nominee: Audrey Trujillo

Her record: A first-time candidate, Trujillo has said that the 2020 election was a “coup” marked by “theft and fraud” and referred to “cheating Democrats.” She has also called President Joe Biden a “pedophile” and his supporters “demons.” She claimed her Twitter account may have been hacked by antifa after old posts mocking Mexicans and linking Jews to the coronavirus vaccine were uncovered by the Albuquerque Journal.

What she’s said: “This was a huge, huge -- I think -- coup to really unseat a president.”

General election opponent: Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver

Secretary of State, Michigan

Nominee: Kristina Karamo

Her record: As a poll-watcher in Detroit, Karamo gained notoriety after claiming to have witnessed ballot fraud, appearing on Fox News and being cited in the Texas lawsuit seeking to have the Supreme Court intervene. Her claims have been debunked by elections administrators, who said she misunderstood standard procedure for a ballot that was unable to be counted by machine.

What she’s said: “It’s time for us decent people in the Republican Party ... to fight back. We cannot have our election stolen.”

General election opponent: Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

Secretary of State, Minnesota

Nominee: Kim Crockett

Her record: Crockett’s campaign showed a video at the state Republican convention showing the Democratic Secretary of State as being controlled with puppet strings by Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros, a frequent target of conspiracy theories, with the caption “Let’s wreck elections forever and ever.” She has called the 2020 election “rigged.”

What she’s said: “If we don’t want a repeat of 2020, we need to take action NOW!”

General election opponent: Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon

